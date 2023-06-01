Jewish Matchmaking season 1: Why was the social experiment a complete failure?

Netflix’s popular series Jewish Matchmaking, which was released on May 3, 2023, features many Jewish citizens of different ages, trying to find their perfect partner. They are matched by Aleeza Ben Shalom, who follows the traditional shidduchim to find the perfect matches and to make sure that they get married.

Each cast member was seen meeting Aleeza to discuss what kind of a partner they are looking for and she proved her skills everytime by sending suitable partners on romantic dates. While some did not make it past the first date, others felt that they had just met the love of their lives.

However, so far, no cast member has made it past the chuppah - which is the canopy under which Jewish weddings happen. Also, no person from the show is currently dating the partners that were matched with by Aleeza, making this a failed social experiment.

About the couples who were seen dating on Jewish Matchmaking

Nakysha and Evan

Nakysha was initially interested in Evan but the latter friend zoned her after a single date. She later went on a successful date with Evan, which ended with a kiss on the cheek. The two were interested in making things work, but their relationship did not last long. Natasha is currently single and is looking for a “handsome bashert.”

She confessed that she learned the power of “being stingy” and wants a guy with a similar background.

Noah and Tav

Noah is currently single despite going on three separate dates with Alyssa, Gabriela, and Tav. He had said in front of the cameras that he was interested in pursuing a relationship with Tav but failed to connect with her. He now considers Aleeza a family member and Tav is currently living alone in Israel.

He also connected well with Ophir, but their relationship did not work out.

Stuart and Pamela

Stuart is still single, even though the couple hit it off in front of the cameras. They shared lots of laughs on their dates but currently don’t even follow each other on Instagram. Pamela considers Stuart her friend and the latter is hoping to find a partner soon.

Also, he had a spinal surgery post Jewish Matchmaking and is about to release a new album.

Fay and Shaya

Fay and Shaya went on three dates together but were not on the same terms when it came to religion, as Fay is from a very Orthodox community. The Jewish Matchmaking pair is not together now and Fay is currently focusing on her mental health had her wellness company OKclarity.

Fay has currently kept her relationship status private “in accordance with [her] community’s traditions.”

Cindy and Daniel

Cindy and Daniel were hitting it off before the latter arrived late on a date. Cindy did not think that this aligned with her values and she broke it off. She is currently dating a mystery man and is also focused on publishing her first book.

Harmonie and Ben

Harmonie went on many dates before finding a guy she was slightly attracted to. The couple was discussing their future together by the end of Jewish Matchmaking but it looks like things did not go as planned, given that Harmonie is still single and ready to mingle.

She is also trying to build a relationship with herself.

Netflix has not confirmed if Jewish Matchmaking will return for a second season. Since no couple from the show is together, it seems unlikely that the series will get a renewal.

