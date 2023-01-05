Jimmy Lindsey GoFundMe raises $15000 as elderly Los Angeles man hospitalized after dog attack

83-year-old Jimmy Lindsey allegedly sustained multiple injuries after being attacked by two dogs outside his South Los Angeles home on December 16, 2022. Lindsey had to spend the holidays in the hospital under treatment.

It was later discovered that the dogs belonged to his neighbor. However, no charges have been pressed against the owner. Jimmy Lindsey said he lost unconscious during the attack and was saved by a neighbor who freed him from the dogs.

After the incident, Jimmy’s daughter set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his treatment and further recovery. The fundraiser aimed to raise an amount of $100,000, but it has already raised almost $15,000.

Jimmie Woods Gray @InfinityJIm Help Jimmy Lindsey Recover from Dogs Attack gofund.me/c438f461 . I know this family and this was a terrible thing that happened to an 83 year old in his own yard! Help Jimmy Lindsey Recover from Dogs Attack gofund.me/c438f461. I know this family and this was a terrible thing that happened to an 83 year old in his own yard!

Animal control is reported to have spoken to the owner about the dogs’ future, but the owner has allegedly refused to give them up.

“I thought my life was over”: South LA resident Jimmy Lindsey after being viciously attacked by a neighbor’s dogs

After being attacked by two dogs outside his South LA residence on December 16, 2022, Jimmy Lindsey had to go through multiple surgeries. He reportedly needs at least a year to recover fully.

Jimmy Lindsey was in his yard when two dogs allegedly attacked him. He was soon rushed to a hospital in Riverside, California, and was admitted to the ICU, FOX11 reported.

Lindsey’s family mentioned that they have not pressed charges against the neighbor. Jimmy recalled the incident and said that the dogs dragged him like a “rag doll.” It has been discovered that the dogs were mixed breeds, and the owner had refused to give them up.

Leanne Suter @abc7leanne

He’s speaking out about the attack and the dogs future at 6pm 83yr old Jimmy Lindsey is fighting to recover after being viciously mauled by a neighbors dogs. He suffered extensive injuries to his arms & legs and my lose his right hand.He’s speaking out about the attack and the dogs future at 6pm @ABC7 83yr old Jimmy Lindsey is fighting to recover after being viciously mauled by a neighbors dogs. He suffered extensive injuries to his arms & legs and my lose his right hand.He’s speaking out about the attack and the dogs future at 6pm @ABC7 https://t.co/TA3ZLosIqt

Upon being asked about the vicious attack by ABC7, 83-year-old Jimmy Lindsey said,

“They both pounded on me and started to chew on me from both ends. And one had my legs, pulling me, and the other one had my hands.”

Jimmy’s daughter, Belynda Lindsey, said it was a miracle that her father survived the violent attack. The Los Angeles resident had to go through numerous surgeries to fix the damage done to his arms and legs. Medical professionals have even mentioned that Lindsey could lose his right arm. Lindsey further stated:

“They (dragged) me back and forth across the lawn like a rag doll. I thought my life was over, yes, I did.”

He added:

“They are killers. They are a horrendous type of animal. I wouldn't want no one, but no one to go through the pain I'm going through day after day.”

A neighbor took the initiative to free Jimmy from the dogs after Lindsey became unconscious. The dogs ran away once the rescue team arrived at the scene. The Lindsey family is trying to recover from Jimmy’s horrific emotional and bodily damage.

On being told that the owner refused to give the dogs up, Belynda said,

“That the owner would say no, you're not taking my dog, and you get a court order, that to me says evil.”

She further mentioned that there will be a hearing to decide the dogs’ future.

Jimmy’s daughter launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her father’s recovery

Belynda mentioned that her father would need at least a year to recover from the gruesome injuries he sustained due to the attack. She also said that before the incident, Jimmy Lindsey was healthy and was “walking miles.” She added,

“He’s been undergoing wound care, and the doctor said we’re not out of the woods yet to get his arm working.”

As had been mentioned before, a fundraiser was launched on GoFundMe by Belynda Lindsey to raise funds to meet the expenses of Jimmy’s treatment and long-term recovery. It aims to raise an amount of $100,000.

The GoFundMe post said,

“Gramps [Jimmy Lindsey] does not have use of his arms or hands, nor is he able to walk. My father, Gramps, will not be able to care for himself for a very long time. In addition, he will need bathroom modifications to accommodate his lack of mobility. Gramps and the Lindsey family will need extensive trauma therapy as a result of this attack.”

Leanne Suter @abc7leanne A fund has been set up to help 83 year old, Jimmy Lindsey recover from vicious dog attack. The S. LA grandfather was attacked by a neighbors dogs. He suffered extensive injuries to his arms & legs. gofundme.com/f/help-jimmy-l… A fund has been set up to help 83 year old, Jimmy Lindsey recover from vicious dog attack. The S. LA grandfather was attacked by a neighbors dogs. He suffered extensive injuries to his arms & legs. gofundme.com/f/help-jimmy-l…

The post further stated:

“My father, Jimmy “Gramps” Lindsey will need your help during this time, as the expected cost of his support and recovery will be astronomical. This has been a very horrific and traumatic event physically, emotionally, and mentally for Gramps.”

Belynda also mentioned in the post that Jimmy will need around-the-clock care during recovery and upgraded fencing to ensure his security and safety when he returns home. Concluding the post, she asked everyone to keep her father and her family in their prayers.

Poll : 0 votes