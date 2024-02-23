"Joe is such a loser": Fans slam Southern Hospitality star for Luann de Lesseps hookup drama

Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley has addressed his alleged Luann de Lesseps hookup drama just days after announcing his split from Summer House actor Danielle Olivera. Joe made some sensational comments during a tell-all reunion episode of Southern Hospitality season 2, released on Thursday, February 22.

The spotlight fell on him when host Andy Cohen brought up the rumor surrounding his romantic escapade with Luann which surfaced after their joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January 2024. It was suggested the former Real Housewives of New York star, 58, and Joe, 28, were "all over each other" at The Dream Hotel in New York City, as per US Weekly.

The pair who were reportedly "getting flirty" went to a hotel bar together. When questioned about their equation, Joe denied ever hooking up with Luann but called her an "incredible" person. "This is the truth, me and Luann, we got a drink and hit it off,” he explained during the reunion. Co-star TJ Dinch, who didn't believe his story, advised Joe to be honest about what transpired between him and Luann.

Southern Hospitality fans who were shocked to learn about the revelation, criticized Joe for not taking accountability in the situation. A user @emma_oyomba wrote on X:

"Joe is such a loser. Honestly. He’s such a little worm. Takes 0 accountability. Plays both sides. 0 loyalty. Always tries to worm his way out of situations he’s gotten himself into & comments he has said. He does not stand on business. I hate his voice too."

In addition to this, many began theorizing if his alleged hookup with Luann was the reason why he parted ways with Danielle Olivera.

Joe Bradley takes the hot seat during Southern Hospitality season 2 reunion

Joe Bradley repeatedly insisted he "did not hookup" with Luann but confessed to being "too flirtatious" with her when the duo met at the WWHL set in January. According to the events shared by him, he did cross paths with Luann at the hotel but claimed he "did not kiss" her. TJ Dinch who was listening to Joe, turned toward co-star Mia Alario and whispered, "They hooked up."

TJ encouraged Joe to be more honest about the story, to which Joe responded:

"I did not hook up with Luann. I was playfully hanging out with her at the bar. That’s f–king it. What would you even insinuate that?”

In response to a question from host Andy regarding the likelihood that Joe hooked up with Luann, TJ quickly replied, "99 percent." Joe wasn't happy with TJ's insistence and swore him off but the latter advised him to "just admit it." Even Andy Cohen highlighted Joe appeared "guilty" but he maintained denying the hookup.

This comes days after Joe confirmed his split from Danielle Olivera during his appearance on the Gabbing with Gib podcast. The pair who met at BravoCon in November 2023 decided to give long-distance a try but ended up parting ways after several months of dating. He said:

"I just don't think I'm in a position as a 28-year-old guy who works at a nightclub to be the caliber of man for Danielle Olivera, who is just ahead of me in life in a lot of ways, as far as maturity and where she stands in her career."

He implied that their seven-year age gap could have been a factor in their breakup. Joe stated he wasn't the "right guy" for her but noted they've ended things on "good terms" in a mutual fashion. The Southern Hospitality star confirmed he considers Danielle as one of his closest friends adding:

"The last thing I want to do is hurt her. Who knows what will happen later on? Maybe [she was] the right girl at the wrong time, but I adore Danielle and I can't think of a single negative thing to say about."

The hookup drama became a major talking point of the Southern Hospitality reunion episode among fans. Many were keen to know if Danielle knew anything about Joe's "flirtatious" encounter with Luann.

Southern Hospitality season 2 reunion aired on Thursday, February 22, at 9 pm EST on Bravo.

