John Bishop Back At It UK tour 2024: Dates, presale, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Comedian John Bishop's 'Back At It UK Tour 2024' is scheduled to be held from March 9, 2024, to November 17, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. The tour will consist of 57 shows spread across five months.
John Bishop stated while announcing the new tour (via Yahoo News UK):
"I'm delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, Back At It. I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I've got the juices flowing again! I'm looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road."
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as London, Edinburgh and Inverness, Bishop revealed via a post on his official Instagram page.
Presale for the tour will start on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10am. BST. The presale can be accessed by registering at the link available on the comedian's official socials or through Ticketmaster UK's page for the tour. Registration closes on November 29, 2023, at 5pm BST.
General tickets for the tour will be available from December 1, 2023, at 10am BST. Ticket prices have not been announced.
John Bishop 2024 UK tour dates
John Bishop will perform a new gig, Back At It, across his newly announced UK 2024 tour. Not much is known about the new show except that it is intended to return the comedian to his stand-up roots.
The full list of dates and venues for the John Bishop Back At It UK 2024 tour is given below:
- March 9, 2024 – Bromley, UK at Churchill Theatre
- March 20, 2024 – Dorking, UK at Halls
- March 21, 2024 – Guildford, UK at G Live
- March 22, 2024 – London, UK at Palladium
- March 23, 2024 – London, UK at Palladium
- May 2, 2024 – Southend, UK at Cliffs Pavilion
- May 4, 2024 – Aylesbury, UK at Waterside
- May 8, 2024 – Buxton, UK at Opera House
- May 9, 2024 – Scunthorpe, UK at Baths Hall
- May 11, 2024 – Harrogate, UK at Convention Centre
- May 12, 2024 – Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK at O2 City Hall
- May 16, 2024 – Bradford, UK at St Georges Hall
- May 17, 2024– Halifax: Victoria Theatre
- May 18, 2024 – Stockton, UK at Globe
- May 19, 2024 – Sunderland, UK at Empire Theatre
- July 4, 2024 – Stoke-on-Trent, UK at Regent Theatre
- July 5, 2024 – Stoke-on-Trent, UK at Regent Theatre
- July 6, 2024 – Warrington, UK at Parr Hall
- July 11, 2024 – Ipswich, UK at Regent Theatre
- July 13, 2024 – Milton Keynes Theatre
- July 14, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK at The Civic at the Halls
- September 5, 2024 – York, UK at Barbican
- September 6, 2024 – York, UK at Barbican
- September 7, 2024 – Dunfermline, Scotland at Alhambra Theatre
- September 8, 2024 – Inverness, Scotland at Eden Court
- September 14, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland at Usher Hall
- September 18, 2024 – Paisley, UK at Town Hall
- September 19, 2024 – Perth, UK at Concert Hall
- September 20, 2024 – Perth, UK at Concert Hall
- September 21, 2024 – Dundee, UK at Caird Hall
- October 24, 2024 – Basingstoke, UK at Anvil Arts
- October 24, 2024 – Hastings, UK at White Rock Theatre
- October 25, 2024 – Hastings, UK at White Rock Theatre
- October 27, 2024 – Croydon, UK at Fairfield Halls
- October 31, 2024 – Warwick, UK at Arts Centre
- November 1, 2024 – Blackpool: Opera House
- November 2, 2024 – Scarborough, UK at Spa Grand Hall
- November 3, 2024 – New Brighton, UK at Floral Pavilion
- November 7, 2024 – Stockport, UK at Plaza
- November 8, 2024 – Peterborough, UK at New Theatre
- November 9, 2024 – Cambridge: Corn Exchange
- November 14, 2024 – Oxford, UK at New Theatre
- November 15, 2024 – Oxford, UK at New Theatre
- November 16, 2024 – Bexhill, UK at De La Warr Pavilion
- November 17, 2024 – Tunbridge Wells, UK at Assembly Halls
John Bishop is best known for his stand-up comedy shows as well as his work with the sports comedy panel game, A League of Their Own. The show was broadcast by Sky One in March 2010. The comedian won the Best Male Comedy Breakthrough Artist award at the 2010 British Comedy Awards for it.