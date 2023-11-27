John Bishop Back At It UK tour 2024: Dates, presale, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Comedian John Bishop's 'Back At It UK Tour 2024' is scheduled to be held from March 9, 2024, to November 17, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. The tour will consist of 57 shows spread across five months.

John Bishop stated while announcing the new tour (via Yahoo News UK):

"I'm delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, Back At It. I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I've got the juices flowing again! I'm looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road."

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as London, Edinburgh and Inverness, Bishop revealed via a post on his official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour will start on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10am. BST. The presale can be accessed by registering at the link available on the comedian's official socials or through Ticketmaster UK's page for the tour. Registration closes on November 29, 2023, at 5pm BST.

General tickets for the tour will be available from December 1, 2023, at 10am BST. Ticket prices have not been announced.

John Bishop 2024 UK tour dates

John Bishop will perform a new gig, Back At It, across his newly announced UK 2024 tour. Not much is known about the new show except that it is intended to return the comedian to his stand-up roots.

The full list of dates and venues for the John Bishop Back At It UK 2024 tour is given below:

March 9, 2024 – Bromley, UK at Churchill Theatre

March 9, 2024 – Bromley, UK at Churchill Theatre

March 20, 2024 – Dorking, UK at Halls

March 21, 2024 – Guildford, UK at G Live

March 22, 2024 – London, UK at Palladium

March 23, 2024 – London, UK at Palladium

May 2, 2024 – Southend, UK at Cliffs Pavilion

May 4, 2024 – Aylesbury, UK at Waterside

May 8, 2024 – Buxton, UK at Opera House

May 9, 2024 – Scunthorpe, UK at Baths Hall

May 11, 2024 – Harrogate, UK at Convention Centre

May 12, 2024 – Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK at O2 City Hall

May 16, 2024 – Bradford, UK at St Georges Hall

May 17, 2024– Halifax: Victoria Theatre

May 18, 2024 – Stockton, UK at Globe

May 19, 2024 – Sunderland, UK at Empire Theatre

July 4, 2024 – Stoke-on-Trent, UK at Regent Theatre

July 5, 2024 – Stoke-on-Trent, UK at Regent Theatre

July 6, 2024 – Warrington, UK at Parr Hall

July 11, 2024 – Ipswich, UK at Regent Theatre

July 13, 2024 – Milton Keynes Theatre

July 14, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK at The Civic at the Halls

September 5, 2024 – York, UK at Barbican

September 6, 2024 – York, UK at Barbican

September 7, 2024 – Dunfermline, Scotland at Alhambra Theatre

September 8, 2024 – Inverness, Scotland at Eden Court

September 14, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland at Usher Hall

September 18, 2024 – Paisley, UK at Town Hall

September 19, 2024 – Perth, UK at Concert Hall

September 20, 2024 – Perth, UK at Concert Hall

September 21, 2024 – Dundee, UK at Caird Hall

October 24, 2024 – Basingstoke, UK at Anvil Arts

October 24, 2024 – Hastings, UK at White Rock Theatre

October 25, 2024 – Hastings, UK at White Rock Theatre

October 27, 2024 – Croydon, UK at Fairfield Halls

October 31, 2024 – Warwick, UK at Arts Centre

November 1, 2024 – Blackpool: Opera House

November 2, 2024 – Scarborough, UK at Spa Grand Hall

November 3, 2024 – New Brighton, UK at Floral Pavilion

November 7, 2024 – Stockport, UK at Plaza

November 8, 2024 – Peterborough, UK at New Theatre

November 9, 2024 – Cambridge: Corn Exchange

November 14, 2024 – Oxford, UK at New Theatre

November 15, 2024 – Oxford, UK at New Theatre

November 16, 2024 – Bexhill, UK at De La Warr Pavilion

November 17, 2024 – Tunbridge Wells, UK at Assembly Halls

John Bishop is best known for his stand-up comedy shows as well as his work with the sports comedy panel game, A League of Their Own. The show was broadcast by Sky One in March 2010. The comedian won the Best Male Comedy Breakthrough Artist award at the 2010 British Comedy Awards for it.