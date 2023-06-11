John Early: Now More Than Ever on HBO - Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Pride Month celebrations are about to get even more exciting with John Early: Now More Than Ever, queer comedian's first HBO comedy special. The stand-up special releases on June 17, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET and will be available on HBO and HBO Max.

You can watch the trailer of the special here:

The 70s rock-styled special show is filmed in the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York and is executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, and Janel Kranking for Abso Lutely Productions. Emily Allan and Leah Hennessey have taken on the director's hat for the production. The show is written and performed by John Early, who is also an executive producer for the same.

John Early: Now More Than Ever on HBO: John Early to recreate his famous Britney Spear expression, perform song covers with the Lemon Square band

With John Early's first HBO special, viewers can expect a hilarious, fun ride from the comedian. The trailer shows the show is based on John Early preparing for a live band performance with a band named Lemon Squares. He can be seen donning leather pants and showing off some moves, adding to the fervor of the rock stage.

Besides this, he is also seen discussing what it actually means when people advise him to "be himself," the pleasures of anal s*x, a dig at Donald Trump's Access Hollywood tape with Billy Bush likening the same with his twelve-year-old self convincing his batchmates that he had a crush on a girl and how people react to him being gay besides raw backstage footages with the HBO team.

As per the official description of the show,

"In his first HBO comedy special, John Early brings his unique blend of cutting commentary, pop star swagger, and all-around loveable hilarity to Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York. In the style of a gritty 70s rockumentary, Early performs stand-up and explosive song covers from Britney to Neil Young, intercut with Spinal Tap-esque backstage sketches."

Amongst the many antics pulled by Early, putting a spotlight on his parents in a bid to embarrass his band-mates performing in the dark auditorium in Brooklyn and breaking into Britney Spear and Neil Young's song covers occurs occasionally.

"Could not feel any cooler": John Early on associating with HBO

John Early is known for his comical performances in Search Party, The Afterparty, Would It Kill You to Laugh? and the much-acclaimed series 555. Amongst the films in his kitty are Neighbors 2, Beatriz at Dinner, The Disaster Artist, and more.

Speaking about his time at the sets of John Early: Now More Than Ever, the comedian quipped:

"I am so excited to finally come out to the world as the lead singer of my band The Lemon Squares. I had the time of my life singing some of my favorite songs and sweating my brains out at the taping, and I can’t wait for more people to finally see this sacred show I’ve been doing some version of over the past 10 years in New York."

Further thanking the production house, he said:

"I could not feel any cooler to have the support of alt comedy legends Abso Lutely Productions and for this to be airing on the crown jewel that is HBO.”

John Early: Now More Than Ever premieres on 17 June 2023 on HBO.

