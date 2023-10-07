John Wick director Chad Stahelski reloads for action: 5 more films in his sights

John Wick may already start to feel like a thing of the past after the fourth and supposedly final film put the story to bed with a perfect resolution for Keanu Reeves' iconic titular character, but the story may be far from over. As often teased by Chad Stahelski before, the universe could still go on to become much bigger than what we have seen so far.

In a recent catch-up with Inverse, Chad Stahelski, who directed all four of the acclaimed Keanu Reeves films, revealed that he has many more ideas, but just not the right hook to tie it up to the story. This is the only thing preventing him from going on to make five more films on the titular Keanu Reeves character.

He also revealed that this was the case with the second film, after which they waited for a long time before fixating on an idea and moving forward. He said:

"I didn’t do it to end a franchise. Keanu and I didn’t map it all out. We did 1, ended it. We did 2, ended it, and we waited six months to a year or two; we had an idea, and we went."

He went on to explain in detail that he had many ideas waiting for the future of the franchise but was just waiting for the right piece of the puzzle to link it all together.

"I have notebooks and notebooks of shit behind me, John Wicks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9"- Chad Stahelski on building a franchise from John Wick

Chad Stahelski did not shy away from mentioning that he had many ideas waiting that could potentially form more sequels, but could also be used to build a franchise around the central character, whose story seems satisfyingly conclusive at the end of the fourth film.

Stahelski elaborated:

"I have notebooks and notebooks of shit behind me, John Wicks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. We have ideas for days. We just don’t have the story locked. I have no interest in doing the cash grab of bringing John Wick back for something. Is he a character I like? Of course. And if I did a couple of John Wick movies, great. Keanu would do one again in a second if we had a good story. We leave that open-ended. I know that the studio would love us to say we have another one."

Talking about branching into other characters, he added:

"Keanu and I are always interested in that, but we leave it hanging out there a little bit to figure out if we have something that we’d want to watch. Second, we have a studio that’s very enthusiastic and not just financially motivated, but they’re just interested in seeing what we could do with it. So, they’ve been super cool of us this year about branching off. I know the term is “spin-offs” or “ancillaries” or whatever you want to call it. Keanu and I both went back, and we all said, “Look, we have ideas for the John Wick world, other characters that aren’t Wick-centric. Would you guys be interested in exploring that?” And they were super cool, and they said, “Yes, we’d be very interested in that.”"

The world of Chad Stahelski is definitely expanding with The Continental: From the World of John Wick already out and other sequels and spinoffs in work.

Whether another Keanu Reeves film comes is still up for a tough debate.