Jon Pardi 2023 Tour: Dates, venue, tickets, where to buy and more

Jon Pardi is back this year with another tour, with the announcement of his 2023 world tour, titled Mr.Saturday Night tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 25 to December 9, 2023.
The country artist announced the tour, which will include Midland, Randall King, and Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax, in a post on his official Instagram page:
Pardi fan club presale starts on March 21, 2023, at 10 am local time. General tickets are available from March 24, 2023, and are priced at $221 plus processing fees. Tickets and presales are available from www.ticketmaster.com
Ella Langley, Midland to join Jon Pardi on tour
Ella Langley, a country singer from Alabama who signed up with Columbia Records in 2022 and released a series of singles, will join Jon Pardi as one of the primary supporting acts on the tour.
DJ Highmax is a Kentucky-born, Nashville-based DJ who has opened for Midland, Koe Wetzel, Cody Johnson, and Chase Rice among others. He will join Jon Pardi alongside Ella Langley.
Also present will be country music group Midland, as well as singer Randall King and country singer Jackson Dean on various dates. The full list of dates and venues is given below:
- August 25, 2023 -- Belfast, Northern Ireland at Ulster Hall
- August 27, 2023 -- Lutterworth, United Kingdom at The Long Road Festival
- August 28, 2023 -- Glasgow, United Kingdom at Old Fruitmarket
- August 29, 2023 -- Manchester, United Kingdom at O2 Ritz
- August 31, 2023 -- Bristol, United Kingdom at O2 Academy
- September 1, 2023 -- London, United Kingdom at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
- September 3, 2023 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
- September 4, 2023 -- Hamburg, Germany at Gruenspan
- September 6, 2023 -- Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller
- September 7, 2023 -- Stockholm, Sweden at Debaser Strand
- September 28, 2023 -- Knoxville, Tennessee at Knoxville Civic Coliseum
- September 29, 2023 -- Pikeville, Kentucky at Appalachian Wireless Arena
- September 30, 2023 -- Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena
- October 5, 2023 -- Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
- October 6, 2023 -- Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena
- October 7, 2023 -- Jacksonville, Florida at Dailys Place
- October 19, 2023 -- Brookings, South Dakota at Swiftel Center
- October 20, 2023 -- Omaha, Nebraska at Baxter Arena
- October 21, 2023 -- St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena
- October 26, 2023 -- Eugene, Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena
- October 27, 2023 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada at Abbotsford Centre
- October 28, 2023 -- Everett, Washington State at Angel Of The Winds Arena
- November 2, 2023 -- Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Arena
- November 3, 2023 -- Missoula, Montana at Adams Center
- November 4, 2023 -- Billings, Montana at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
- November 16, 2023 -- London, Ontario, Canada at Budweiser Gardens
- November 17, 2023 -- Oshawa, Ontario, Canada at Tribute Communities Centre
- November 18, 2023 -- Hershey, Pennsylvania at GIANT Center
- November 30, 2023 -- Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena
- December 1, 2023 -- Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- December 2, 2023 -- Fort Worth, Texas at DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)
- December 8, 2023 -- Fresno, California at Save Mart Center at Fresno State
- December 9, 2023 -- Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob ULTRA Arena
More about Jon Pardi and his music career
Jonathan Ryan Pardi was born on May 20, 1985, in Dixon, California. He began his music career with the single Missin' You Crazy, which peaked at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
Jon Pardi released his debut album, Write You a Song, on January 14, 2014. The album received positive reviews upon release, peaking at number 14 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Jon Pardi received critical acclaim with his second studio album, California Sunrise, which was released on June 17, 2016. It peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.