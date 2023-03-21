Jon Pardi 2023 Tour: Dates, venue, tickets, where to buy and more

Jon Pardi is back this year with another tour, with the announcement of his 2023 world tour, titled Mr.Saturday Night tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 25 to December 9, 2023.

The country artist announced the tour, which will include Midland, Randall King, and Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax, in a post on his official Instagram page:

Pardi fan club presale starts on March 21, 2023, at 10 am local time. General tickets are available from March 24, 2023, and are priced at $221 plus processing fees. Tickets and presales are available from www.ticketmaster.com

Ella Langley, Midland to join Jon Pardi on tour

Ella Langley, a country singer from Alabama who signed up with Columbia Records in 2022 and released a series of singles, will join Jon Pardi as one of the primary supporting acts on the tour.

DJ Highmax is a Kentucky-born, Nashville-based DJ who has opened for Midland, Koe Wetzel, Cody Johnson, and Chase Rice among others. He will join Jon Pardi alongside Ella Langley.

Also present will be country music group Midland, as well as singer Randall King and country singer Jackson Dean on various dates. The full list of dates and venues is given below:

August 25, 2023 -- Belfast, Northern Ireland at Ulster Hall

August 27, 2023 -- Lutterworth, United Kingdom at The Long Road Festival

August 28, 2023 -- Glasgow, United Kingdom at Old Fruitmarket

August 29, 2023 -- Manchester, United Kingdom at O2 Ritz

August 31, 2023 -- Bristol, United Kingdom at O2 Academy

September 1, 2023 -- London, United Kingdom at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

September 3, 2023 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

September 4, 2023 -- Hamburg, Germany at Gruenspan

September 6, 2023 -- Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller

September 7, 2023 -- Stockholm, Sweden at Debaser Strand

September 28, 2023 -- Knoxville, Tennessee at Knoxville Civic Coliseum

September 29, 2023 -- Pikeville, Kentucky at Appalachian Wireless Arena

September 30, 2023 -- Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena

October 5, 2023 -- Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

October 6, 2023 -- Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena

October 7, 2023 -- Jacksonville, Florida at Dailys Place

October 19, 2023 -- Brookings, South Dakota at Swiftel Center

October 20, 2023 -- Omaha, Nebraska at Baxter Arena

October 21, 2023 -- St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

October 26, 2023 -- Eugene, Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena

October 27, 2023 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada at Abbotsford Centre

October 28, 2023 -- Everett, Washington State at Angel Of The Winds Arena

November 2, 2023 -- Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Arena

November 3, 2023 -- Missoula, Montana at Adams Center

November 4, 2023 -- Billings, Montana at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

November 16, 2023 -- London, Ontario, Canada at Budweiser Gardens

November 17, 2023 -- Oshawa, Ontario, Canada at Tribute Communities Centre

November 18, 2023 -- Hershey, Pennsylvania at GIANT Center

November 30, 2023 -- Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena

December 1, 2023 -- Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

December 2, 2023 -- Fort Worth, Texas at DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

December 8, 2023 -- Fresno, California at Save Mart Center at Fresno State

December 9, 2023 -- Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob ULTRA Arena

More about Jon Pardi and his music career

Jonathan Ryan Pardi was born on May 20, 1985, in Dixon, California. He began his music career with the single Missin' You Crazy, which peaked at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Jon Pardi released his debut album, Write You a Song, on January 14, 2014. The album received positive reviews upon release, peaking at number 14 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Jon Pardi received critical acclaim with his second studio album, California Sunrise, which was released on June 17, 2016. It peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

