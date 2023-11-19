Jordan 6 Rings "Black Cement" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jordan 6 Rings is a unique sneaker design that borrows features from each of the Air Jordan shoes Michael Jordan wore to victory in his six NBA Finals appearances. This sneaker was designed to pay tribute to Michael Jordan's legendary fame. Interestingly, new variations of the model, the most recent being the "Black Cement" iteration, have continued the celebration of the NBA legend.

According to reports from House of Heat and other sources, the Jordan 6 Rings "Black Cement" shoes are expected to make their debut on the footwear market at some point during the next few weeks.

However, sneakerheads should note that the official launch date is being kept under wraps for the time being. These sneakers will be sold in a variety of retail locations, including Nike's physical and digital stores, the SNKRS app, and a plethora of other retail channels that are linked to the Swoosh label. Each pair of these shoes will retail at $170.

Jordan 6 Rings "Black Cement" shoes are accentuated with hits of red all over

Here's another look at the upcoming hybrid shoe (Image via Nike)

The Jordan 6 Rings is a silhouette that deftly combines components from a few of the most classic Air Jordan shapes in the lengthy history of the company. In addition, the stated sneaker style frequently looks within for ideas, when developing new hues for the shoe.

From Concord to Cool Grey, the mix-and-match style has paid respect in more ways than one to the legend, and the company is all set to do so once again with the brand-new Jordan 6 Rings "Black Cement."

The color scheme is a dignified homage to the illustrious Air Jordan 4 "Black Cement," regarded as one of the most treasured shoes in the Jordan collection. The top layer is predominately black, with intentional flashes of red throughout.

Interestingly, red is a color that is strongly associated with Jordan Brand's illustrious history. The addition of this layer of contrast to the layout, which is achieved through the use of red accents, guarantees that the shoe will get attention.

Take a closer look at the uppers (Image via Nike)

Meanwhile, the white midsoles, a signature design element of Jordan Brand footwear, contributes to the shoe's visual appeal. The padded warmth it offers is another aspect that further connects the athletic shoe to its origins.

The upper body of patent leather and robust mesh pay reference to Tinker Hatfield's subsequent design efforts on the Air Jordan 11, whereas the midsoles are a mid-grey color to pay respect to Tinker Hatfield's creations from the late 1980s. The description of the Jordan 6 Rings model on the Swoosh label’s official web page says,

“Celebrate the legendary career of "His Airness" with the Jordan 6 Rings. Incorporating key features of each shoe worn during the championship series, it has premium details and lightweight, low-profile Zoom Air cushioning that delivers a responsive feel underfoot.”

The brand new Jordan 6 Rings "Black Cement" shoe will be made available sometime in the coming weeks. Those who are interested in purchasing this colorway are encouraged to download the SNKRS app or follow the Nike website in order to receive timely notifications regarding the confirmed launch details and the arrival of the much-anticipated pair of shoes.