The Jordan Air Ship, also known as the Nike Air Ship, played a significant role in the genesis of the Jordan line and the iconic Air Jordan sneakers. It served as a bridge between the Nike Air Force 1, which debuted in 1982, and the Air Jordan 1, which debuted in 1985. The Air Ship was not Jordan's signature shoe but was chosen as a temporary option while the Air Jordan 1 was being developed.

Despite its importance, the Air Ship's legacy has been overshadowed by the more well-known Air Jordan models. However, in recent years, there has been a renewed interest in the Air Ship.

A women-exclusive Jordan Air Ship PE SP sneaker model will be introduced in Summer 2024. Its official release date is still unknown. However, sneakerheads will be able to purchase a pair via the official Nike website and selected Jordan retailers for $150.

Jordan Air Ship PE SP “Hornets” sneakers will have Sail/Blue Chill-Black-Court Purple color palette

Jordan Air Ship PE SP WMNS “Hornets” sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Jordan Air Ship is one of the most iconic sneaker silhouettes of all time. It has held a special place in people’s hearts since Michael Jordan wore it on the basketball court before the world got its hands on the Air Jordan 1. The Air Ship quickly became overshadowed by its successors, but it still holds a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads who appreciate the legacy of the Jordan sneaker.

Now, for the Summer of 2024, Jordan Brand has unveiled a women’s exclusive version of the iconic Air Ship silhouette. That’s right, in the coming year, fans will be able to buy one of the hottest women’s Air Ship models on the market.

This Air Ship, which has not yet been officially unveiled, is expected to evoke a sense of nostalgia for the Charlotte Hornets organization, even though Michael Jordan is no longer a majority owner of the team.

The design is expected to feature a sail-skin composition for most of the upper body, with tonal stitching throughout. The eyestays feature blue leather, supported by a pair of court-colored laces.

The sneakers are expected to have court purple branding on top of the tongue, with the collar and swoosh showing blue suede underneath. The midsole is made of sail rubber, and the outsole is made of court purple rubber.

We don’t know the exact color placement or materials, but the arrangement of the new Air Ship should match up with the classics, based on the colorway description observed from the surfaced image.

The women's Jordan Air Ship sneakers exude a blend of sporty elegance and streetwise flair. They have a streamlined, low-top silhouette that complements various fashion styles. With a focus on comfort and performance, they feature responsive cushioning for optimal support during daily wear or light activities. The design incorporates premium materials, ensuring durability and a luxurious feel.

The shoes not only pay homage to basketball heritage but also offer a versatile and fashionable option for those seeking a combination of athleticism and trendsetting style.

𝗦𝗡𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗛𝗔𝗖𝗞【スニーカーハック】 @sneakerhack1

NIKE JORDAN AIR SHIP PE SP HORNETS

（ナイキ ジョーダン エアシップ ホーネッツ）

FQ8281-100

sneakerhack.com/archives/222970 pic.twitter.com/n5MnOvml7i 【2024年夏発売予定】NIKE JORDAN AIR SHIP PE SP HORNETS（ナイキ ジョーダン エアシップ ホーネッツ）FQ8281-100

Keep an eye on the Nike/Jordan Brand website to get the first pair of the extraordinary Jordan Air Ship PE SP WMNS “Hornets” sneakers.