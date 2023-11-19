Jordan MVP 678 "DMP" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand creates stylish hybrid sneaker designs by mixing elements of numerous Air Jordan-numbered models. A recent iteration of one of these hybrids is the Jordan MVP 678 silhouette. This freshly crafted model will come decked in a “DMP” ensemble.

The Jordan MVP 678 “DMP” sneakers are anticipated to hit the shoe market sometime during the coming months of the following year, as reported by House of Heat and other sources. However, the fixed launch date is currently under wraps for now.

These shoes will be dropped at a selling price of $165 for each pair. They will be dropped via the online as well as offline platforms of Nike and a slew of linked Jordan Brand sellers.

Jordan MVP 678 “DMP” features blend of Air Jordan 6, 7, and 8 designs

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike is getting ready to unveil a new version of the Jordan MVP 678, which is a mix of forms that pays tribute to Michael Jordan's first three straight NBA championship titles as well as his peerless position as the basketball superstar.

This most recent iteration, which was prompted by the Air Jordan styles that Michael Jordan wore when winning Finals MVP trophies (the Air Jordan 6, 7, and 8), reflects the true spirit of his early 1990s victories.

The MVP 678 "DMP" version opts for an exquisite association of colors rather than the standard black and gold DMP palette. This hybrid style exhibits a departure from the DMP hue with a white and gold combination.

Take a closer look at the uppers (Image via Nike)

The aforementioned design beautifully encapsulates the emotions of winning and greatness connected with Jordan's triumphant legacy, similar to how the DMP as well as Trophy shapes often appear in the retrospective selection of Jordan shoes.

The affluent gold highlights are brought out by the sneaker's top, which is white all the way through, and its pristine canvas. The dazzling gold mudguard is a distinctive component of the layout, adding an impression of grandeur and distinction to the overall aesthetic of the shoe. This pattern was made famous by the Air Jordan 8 sneaker.

This Jordan MVP 678 shape provides a brilliant mix of historical references and contemporary trends thanks to its incorporation of recognizable components from trio classic Air Jordan designs. It is an appropriate way to honor the milestones in Jordan's career and the contributions he made to the sport as a whole.

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters (Image via Nike)

On the Nike website, the newly redesigned footwear model, the Jordan MVP 678, has been described as follows:

“We didn't invent the remix—but considering the material we get to sample, this one's a no-brainer. We took elements from the AJ6, 7 and 8, making them into a completely new shoe that celebrates MJ's first 3-peat championship run. With leather, textile and nubuck details, these sneakers honor one legacy while encouraging you to cement your own.”

Nike has not yet divulged a launch date for the forthcoming Jordan MVP "DMP," but official photos of the shoe have surfaced, which hints at the shoe being available for purchase soon. For timely alerts on the arrival of these shoes, interested parties are advised to sign up on Swoosh’s site or get the SNKRS app.