Josephine Wright GoFundMe raises over $135,000 as celebrities rally around elderly Hilton Head woman

93-year-old Josephine Wright from Hilton Head Island alleged Bailey Point Investment Group developers harassed her to sell her land. Wright mentioned that she wouldn’t give up her land without fighting for it. The lawsuit against Wright has attracted national attention, and several celebrities have also addressed the lawsuit between Josephine Wright and the company.

It has been revealed that the house has a rich history and doesn’t deserve to be torn down. According to the company’s 29-acre, comprehensive, 147-unit plan, they are developing the land behind Josephine’s residence.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been launched to cover the cost of her lawyers and any other expenses related to the property. Some of the funds would also be utilized as college funds for the 93-year-old woman’s heirs.

Josephine Wright has filed a lawsuit to save her land from the Bailey Point Investment Group developers

The lawsuit has gained widespread attention after Bailey Point filed it against 93-year-old Josephine Wright. She has, however, described herself as “a fighter all my life” and confirmed that she wouldn’t give up the house. The property on Jonesville Road was reportedly in her family’s name shortly after the Civil War. Wright’s husband’s relatives acquired the property after escaping bondage and getting released by the Union.

“It puzzled me at first, but then it got me angry. I guess they figured I would become so unnerved with the harassment that I would say take it. But they don’t know me. I am here to fight for what I have. I want to just keep my property and them to leave alone,” Wright said.

She further said the developers are "unscrupulous and greedy."

“I don’t want to say anything that can be used against me, but I think they are unscrupulous and greedy, and they want all the property they can get their hands on,” she added.

The company filed the lawsuit claiming that a part of Josephine’s property, including the porch, shed, and satellite dish were encroaching the property they were developing. Meanwhile, Josephine Wright claimed that she had already paid $1,900 to remove her satellite dish and move the shed. She, however, has raised issues with them claiming her porch too.

“You can see I’m at least 12 feet away from the borderline, which is right there… What I want them to do is just leave me alone,” she mentioned.

Whitney Alese @TheReclaimed Imagine your family has owned land since the end of enslavement, where your 93-year-old grandmother lives. Generations of family history is there.



The company sued the 93-year-old woman after she refused to sell her land and property.

The company sued the 93-year-old woman after she refused to sell her land and property. Bakari Sellers, a civil rights attorney, said they're not "against development," but they "want to keep what's ours."

“Nobody up here is against development; per se. Nobody up here is anti-business. I mean, we just want to keep what’s ours. We want to be able to pass that down,” Sellers said.

The property has reportedly been in the family’s name for over a century now.

“This is not David and Goliath, because God has her. This is a more even fight than that. But they need to know that we’re prepared to fight,” Sellers further said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched by Charise Graves to provide financial assistance to Josephine Wright. It aimed to raise $250,000 and has already collected over $137,000. Josephine’s granddaughter wrote in the post and said her grandmother is "resilient and not ready to give up without a fight."

“My grandmother is heartbroken but resilient and not ready to give up without a fight. That's why I am turning to you, the community, for help,” she wrote.



She is not selling and she wants the harassment to stop











Please donate if you can

What developer sues a 93 year old lady

Wright has received enormous support from several celebrities and the local residents of the area

Several celebrities have also started supporting and speaking for Josephine Wright. Renowned actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry posted about Josephine’s story on his social media platform.

“I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life,’ said 93-year-old Josephine Wright. Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell [me] where to show up and what you need to help you fight,” Perry wrote.

Several people have shown support for Perry and Josephine Wright. Rapper Meek Mill also showed support for Wright.

“Corporate bullying at its finest… this superhero status!,” Meek said.

Tyler Perry is not a new name in the field of community activism. He is also the founder of The Perry Foundation, and he worked to “[empower] the economically disadvantaged to achieve a better quality of life.”

Kyrie Irving, the NBA superstar, has also supported Wright in the case. Josephine Wright has gained support not just from celebrities like Tyler Perry, but also from the local residents on Hilton Head Island. Kelly LeBlanc, a member of the Jonesville Preservation Society, shed some more light on the situation and explained that the 147-unit plan has already been approved, and nothing can be done about a project that has already been approved.

The Jonesville Preservation Society was established with the aim of preserving Hilton Head Island’s historical past. The case has gained significant importance, and the result is yet to be determined. The 93-year-old woman has further described the lawsuit as frivolous.

