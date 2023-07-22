“Jungkook ending all his antis at once”: BTS’ maknae hits back at trolls in recent Weverse live

BTS’ Jungkook is busy basking in the success of his debut single SEVEN and traveling to different countries for promotions. Keeping his hectic schedule in mind, ARMYs find it heartening that the singer hosted a Weverse live stream to interact with fans. On July 22, the Euphoria singer took to the platform to interact with fans, much to their happiness and excitement.
BTS’ maknae entertained fans with some singing, answering fun questions, and sharing a series of random thoughts. However, at one point, the global idol seemed upset with certain hateful and negative comments but hit back at the trolls with sharp words.
ARMYs were taken aback as they have never seen this side of the SEVEN singer but were happy to see him take a stand for himself. "Jungkook ending all his antis at once", wrote @jeonprotector, praising the singer for his sharp words.
BTS’ Jungkook lashes out at trolls with some piercing words, ARMYs applaud him
ARMYs are aware that BTS’ Jungkook is not only the beloved maknae (youngest) of the group, but he is also one of the most cheerful and amiable K-pop idols. The SEVEN singer is known for his incredible sense of humor and is always making his band members and fans laugh with his impersonations and jokes. Hence, ARMYs were pleasantly surprised to see BTS’ Jungkook lose his cool at one point during the Weverse live stream and lash out at his trolls.
Although the Dreamers’ singer maintained composure in his tone and body language, he sounded angry and hit back at trolls for trying to rile him up in the comments. The source of his anger is unknown, but fans believe that a bunch of haters must have triggered him, which caused him to lose his temper and give a befitting reply.
The Euphoria retorted that he doesn’t particularly care about people who don’t care for him and only cares for people who love him. Even though he didn’t name anyone specifically, he sarcastically thanked his naysayer for giving him time and attention.
“Go ahead and talk about me every way you want. I don’t care like I said, I only care about the ones who care for me. If you don’t like me go ahead and live like that. Thanks for the little attention you give me anyway."
“TELL THEM”, trended in bold letters on Twitter, with ARMYs applauding BTS’ Jungkook for his response.
BTS’ Jungkook’s sharp retort went viral amongst fans, who immediately put their sleuth caps on to figure out the root cause of his anger. Although there is no solid proof, fans believe the criticism leveled against him, which is linked to the "explicit version" of SEVEN, is to blame for his reaction.
Alternatively, ARMYs believe that a section of haters or anti-fans has been critical of his Weverse streams and how he has been setting the wrong "example" for young fans by showing up in an intoxicated state or sleeping on a live stream. ARMYs believe these two comments ticked the My You singer the wrong way and incited such remarks from him.
BTS’ Jungkook defends SEVEN’s explicit version on Weverse Live Stream
BTS’ maknae furiously replied to generic fan comments criticizing the explicit version of SEVEN. The Euphoria singer did not encourage nasty comments about his debut solo single and defended it by saying there was nothing "dirty" or disgusting about it.
He confessed that when working on the song, he was initially apprehensive about releasing the bolder version but decided to release both versions. The only difference between both versions is the mild use of profanities in the explicit version, retaining the overall essence of the groovy track.
He defended his choice by stating that people are free to choose whichever version they like and that he is old enough to use profanities now.
“And how old am I?” Even though it's my life, I’m the one who has to change it.”
Notably, SEVEN marks his official solo debut and was released on July 14, featuring Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. At the moment, SEVEN has garnered 92 million views on YouTube and is fast inching towards the 100 million mark.