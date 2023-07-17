"Just as bad as the show itself"- New Secret Invasion poster leaves fans disappointed 

Despite the glaring anticipation around Marvel Cinematic Universe's new phase in television, Secret Invasion failed to become one of the more successful projects from the huge universe.

In essence, MCU has failed to replicate the success of its earlier phases after the Thanos saga ended with Avengers: Endgame. But after a few failures and near successes, fans were hoping Secret Invasion could turn things around. But the four episodes that have already been released failed to show any signs of improvement, leaving most fans disgruntled.

A new poster released by Marvel for Secret Invasion became the bashing ground for fans who complained about the lack of creativity in both the poster and the show itself.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Marvel's new poster for the Samuel Jackson starrer (Image via Twitter)

The new show has received mixed reviews from critics as well with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 61%, which is a huge drop by Marvel standards. There are still two more episodes of the show remaining.

Numerous complaints pour in as Secret Invasion drops new poster

Secret Invasion was Marvel's latest attempt at uncovering a story involving Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), one of the primary characters from the original Avengers universe. Despite the depth of the subject matter and easy reliability, this star-studded show failed to take off properly.

After the recent episodes failed to impress viewers, this new poster became a source of great sourness for fans, who commented on the numerous aspects of the show that they did not like.

While things don't look too good right now, things can still turn around with the final two episodes of the show, which are supposed to premiere on the 19 and 26th of July, respectively.

The first four episodes of Secret Invasion are now streaming on Disney+.