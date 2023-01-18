Just Like Heaven Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, price, and more 

Indie rock music festival Just Like Heaven has announced its lineup for 2023. The one-day festival is scheduled to take place on May 13 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. American indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs is set to headline the festival. The band just put out their first album in nine years, Cool It Down.

The lineup also features an American indie rock band who will play their 2007 album, Oracular Spectacular, at the festival. The Just Like Heaven festival will also feature indie rock band The Walkmen, who were recently reunited.

The festival will also feature Chris Black and Jason Stewart, who will record their podcast How Long Gone live. Cinespace DJs will also hit the stage along with the other performers in the lineup.

The Just Like Heaven festival, which debuted in 2019 and promised to include "era-defining indie artists from the 2000s," is already in its third year. Check out the full lineup of the festival below.

Tickets for the Just Like Heaven festival are priced from $149

Tickets for the Just Like Heaven festival will be available from January 20 at 10.00 am PT via the festival’s website. Attendees can register via the festival’s website to get early access to passes.

A variety of tickets are available from the festival’s official website. These include:

General Admission tickets are priced at $149

General Admission Plus tickets are priced at $249

VIP Passes priced at $369

Clubhouse Passes for $649

The festival’s website notes that the clubhouse passes give access to the best amenities. The additional benefits of these passes include upfront stage viewing, AC restrooms adjacent to the Clubhouse lounge, complimentary access to beer, wine, and select cocktails, clubhouse parking, and an exclusive festival entrance.

Just Like Heaven Festival 2023 lineup will feature the following bands

Future Islands

Empire Of The Sun

M83

Hot Chip

Caribou

The Walkmen

Fever Ray

The Bravery

Peaches

Ladytron

STRFKR

Metronomy

The Faint

The Sounds

Cults

More about Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Just Like Heaven festival features Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who recently released their new album Cool It Down last September. The album was the band’s first release in nine years, as a follow-up to their 2013 album Mosquito.

During the release of the album, vocalist Karen O in a statement said:

"Don't have to tell you how much we've been going through in the last nine years since our last record, because you've been going through it too. So yes we've taken our time, happy to report when it's ready it really does just flow out."

The album features eight tracks, with the lead single, Spitting Off the Edge of the World, focusing on the climate crisis. Speaking to the Guardian about the record, Karen-O noted:

“The gift of being able to write music is that you’re operating from a higher self that leads past all the noise and the despair. Making music, it’s such a euphoric process: it feels not too unlike what I imagine a near-death experience would be, where you tap into deeper truths.”

She further added, saying:

“There’s a lot of fear and disconnection and loneliness and despair, but what music helps me to do is tune into this deeper understanding of how interconnected everything is. That buoys me and I hope you can feel that in the music.”

The album has been nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

