Justified: City Primeval episode 8 (finale) release date, air time, plot, and more details

Justified: City Primeval Episode 8, titled The Question, is scheduled to air on the FX network on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 10 pm ET. This episode is quoted to be the season finale of the American Neo-Western crime drama series. The show is based on Elmore Leonard's novels City Primeval and Fire in the Hole and was developed by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner.

The first season consists of 8 episodes. The series follows the story of Raylan Givens, a US marshal based in Florida, who also juggles the responsibilities of being a part-time father to his daughter. While trying to maintain a healthy family life, Raylan is reluctantly pulled into helping the Detroit police capture the violent sociopath Clement Mansell.

Raylan's involvement puts his family's safety at risk, leading him into the dark underworld of Detroit. The series keeps viewers engaged with its compelling storyline. The official synopsis of Justified: City Primeval reads:

“Eight years after he's left Kentucky, Givens is now based in Miami, balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit and he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent sociopath who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and wants to do so again.”

Justified: City Primeval episode 8 The Question: Global release information, the story so far, and what to expect

Justified: City Primeval Episode 8, The Question, will premiere on the FX Network on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 10 pm ET. International viewers can catch the episode at the following times:

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on August 29, 2023

Canada: 4 am ET on August 29, 2023

Australia: 8 am AEST on August 29, 2023

India: 1:30 pm IST on August 29, 2023

Korea: 9 am KST on August 30, 2023

Japan: 10 am JST on Augst 29, 2023

Phillippines: 7 am PHT on August 29, 2023

For viewers in the United States, the series can be watched on the FX Network. Those who missed the series or are located outside the US can catch it on Hulu. Justified: City Primeval is also set to be released on the Disney app sometime in September 2023.

A quick recap of Justified: City Primeval episode 7

In the previous episode, The Smoking Gun, which aired on August 22, 2023, on FX, the series garnered 0.59 million household viewers and a rating of 0.06, receiving positive reviews. The episode witnessed Raylan's most trusted friend in the police department, Maureen, who had welcomed Raylan and his daughter Willa, betraying them.

Raylan's lover Carolyn sets him up in a situation that challenges his ethics. Raylan discovers the murder weapon used by Clement to kill his victims on the bridge, leading to an increase in the body count. The episode concludes with Raylan relying on his remaining allies Bryl, Sandy, and his gun.

What to expect from Justified: City Primeval episode 8?

As for Episode 8, The Question, not much information has been revealed. The IMDb synopsis states:

“Raylan and Carolyn cross the line; Raylan attempts to make it out of Detroit alive.”

With Raylan taking over the Detroit PD and pursuing Clement, he becomes a target for various mobs. The question remains: Did he manage to escape Detroit alive? The series finale of Justified: City Primeval Episode 8 will answer this question on August 29, 2023, at 10 pm ET.