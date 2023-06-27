Justin Quiles U.S. tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Justin Quiles has announced his first US tour, which is scheduled to take place from October 12, 2023 to December 17, 2023, in venues across the US. The tour will see the Puerto Rican-American singer songwriter perform at his home, Connecticut, which will be preceeded by a series of shows in Mexico.

The singer announced the new tour in an exclusive interview with Rollinstone magazine.

"I’m so excited to be kicking off my tour. My fans have been asking for so long and I’m happy to finally be able to deliver this incredible show that my team and I have put together.”

Justin Quiles promises new music as part of tour

Justin Quiles has promised his fans that new music is on the way and will be part of the tour. The singer elaborated on the matter during the interview after announcing the tour.

"So much new music is on the way. I can’t wait to see all of my fans reactions from the stage as I tell these new stories."

The full list of dates and venues for the Justin Quiles US tour is given below:

October 12, 2023 – Laredo, Texas at Laredo Event Center

October 13, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at The Aztec Theater

October 14, 2023 – Mission, Texas at La Catedral

October 15, 2023 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues

October 20, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Ace of Spades

October 21, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Regent Theater

October 26 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Karama Night Club

October 27, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Summit

November 3, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

November 10, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Club Miami

November 11, 2023 – El Paso, Texas at Lowbrow Palace

November 12, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

November 17, 2023 – San Diego, California at House of Blues

November 18, 2023 – Pheonix, Arizona at The Van Buren

November 19, 2023 – Santa Ana, California at Observatory

November 30, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Plaza Mariachi

December 1, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre

December 2, 2023 – Lake Buena Vista, Florida at House of Blues

December 7, 2023 – Redding, Pennsylvania at Santander Pac

December 8, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues

December 9, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Rebel

December 10, 2023 – Woodbridge, Virginia at The Palace

December 14, 2023 – New York, New York at Irving Plaza

December 15, 2023 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Elite Social Club

December 16, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at House of Blues

December 17, 2023 – Elizabeth, New Jersey at Ritz Theater

In brief, about Justin Quiles and his music career

Justin Rafael Quiles Rivera, better known by his stage name Justin Quiles, was born on March 29, 1990, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The singer initially lived in Puerto Rico but later returned to Connecticut to finish his schooling.

Quiles released his debut studio album, La Promesa, on July 29, 2016. The album peaked at number 89 on the Spanish album charts, as well as became a chart topper on the Billboard Latin Rhythm Album charts. On the same day, he released his collaborative studio album, The Academy, with Rich Music, Sech, Dalex, Lenny Tavárez, and Feid. The album peaked at number 20 on the Spanish album chart.

Justin Quiles released his latest album, La Última Promesa, on August 19, 2021. The album peaked at number 4 on the Spanish album chart as well as at number 9 on the Billboard Latin Rhythm Album charts.

