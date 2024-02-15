Kader Stylla x Adidas Samba ADV shoes: Everything we know so far

Adidas Samba has stored another collaborative iteration in its skateboard section. Young and rich skateboarder Kader Stylla teamed up with Adidas to launch a new rendition of Samba, dressed in brown and core black.

Through this shoe, Kader wanted to pay homage to his West African roots. The modish look of the sneaker, infused with practicality, entices sneakerheads with its special T-toe design.

The sneaker is live in the store, retailing at a price point of $110.

Kader Stylla x Adidas Samba is a new addition to the skating section

Kader Stylla, one of the richest young skateboard players from California, has unveiled his new shoe lineup in collaboration with Adidas. The skateboard version of the Samba is dressed in black and brown, offering another sporty outlook of the shoe.

The brand introduced the Kader Stylla x Adidas Samba ADV shoes:

"Kader Sylla mixes a laid-back style and control for days with pop, power, and personality. The Samba ADV x Kader evolves the classic silhouette with unique details inspired by subtle nods to Kader's family roots in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa."

"Evolving his color palette to a rich black and brown motif with the Samba's signature gum rubber sole, Kader's Samba design features a tumbled leather and premium suede construction with a hidden inner pocket inspired by the '90s skate shoe design," it added.

Taking inspiration from the 90s shoe design, Kader Stylla x Adidas Samba reintroduced punk fashion with its unique color palette. The "Core Black" colorway incorporates several different features, making it special for Kader's signature lineup.

While Samba is renowned for its patent leather or suede upper, it incorporates tumbled leather. The brown-hued shoe gets the interruption with core black, clubbed with the classic samba gum sole.

The brand wrote on the Kader Stylla x Adidas Samba ADV shoe:

"Infusing signature details and classic lines, the Samba ADV features an upgraded T-toe design with two layers of Adituff toe reinforcement, allowing feel, flick, and durability. Aesthetically crafted by Kader to reflect his personal style, the Samba' ADV offers functionality for skateboarding with a molded sockliner, stabilizing tongue wings, and a grippy cupsole for feel and board control."

The shoe features a special T-toe design, augmenting practicality. The branding can be seen on the lateral part of the three stripes. The golden text of Kader is etched on the black stripes while the tongue incorporates the brand logo.

In the skateboard section, Adidas has garnered an assortment of shoes and apparel. Znsored shoes, one of the fashionable skateboard shoes from the brand, come with a high-top design. Incorporated in black shoe colors, this Adidas sneaker features light motion and a cushioning system at the midsole.

Apart from this particular shoe, the Daily 3.0 shoe is another notable sneaker in the section. Crafted with a canvas upper, this sneaker blends modernity with classic features.

Some of the best Adidas Samba launches

Adidas has showcased its skill in collaboration games and 2024 is another year to exhibit it. Apart from Kader Stylla, another iteration of Samba comes in collaboration with JJJJound, dressed in off-white and black.

The Adidas Samba will launch another sneaker with Lionel Messi, incorporating blue and white tints. On February 9, Adidas Samba collaborated with its old collaboration mate Wales Bonner and launched another drop in white and golden colorways.

One can get the Kader Stylla x Adidas Samba at the Adidas store, which came to the market on February 10. The price point for the shoe is $110.

