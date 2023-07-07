Kari Faux North American Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Kari Faux, the vibrant American artist known for her empowering anthem REAL B*TCHES DON'T DIE, is ready to hit the road once again. Recently, Faux revealed plans for a North American tour in support of her latest album.

After a successful series of shows in August across her homeland, Faux's tour will continue with smaller runs of performances in the Southern United States and along the West Coast. The tour is scheduled to take place in September, October, and November of this year, giving fans plenty of opportunities to experience her electrifying stage presence.

Adding a touch of international flavor, Faux has also included a lone Canadian stop on her October trek. Vancouver's Fortune Sound Club will host the talented artist on October 2, promising an unforgettable night for her Canadian followers..

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 7 at 10 am local time via her official website, while sold-out tickets can be purchased through Stubhub, where they are 100% guaranteed through its Fan Protect program.

Kari Faux's tour will begin in Tacoma and end in Los Angeles

Kari Faux will kick off a month-long scheduled tour with her concert in Tacoma, which is scheduled to take place on July 8, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her concert in Los Angeles on November 7, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

July 8, 2023: Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Pride

August 3, 2023: Atlanta, GA - Center Stage - Vinyl

August 4, 2023: Nashville, TN - Exit/In

August 5, 2023: Charlotte, NC - The Underground

August 8, 2023: Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

August 9, 2023: Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

August 11, 2023: Brooklyn, NY - BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

August 12, 2023: Washington, DC - The Howard

August 23, 2023: Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

August 24, 2023: Chicago, IL - Subterranean

August 26, 2023: Indianapolis, IN - Chreece Festival

August 29, 2023: Columbus, OH - The Basement

August 30, 2023: Detroit, MI - The Shelter

August 31, 2023: Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

September 13, 2023: Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

September 14, 2023: Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room at House of Blues

September 16, 2023: Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

September 20, 2023: New Orleans, LA - Parish at House of Blues

September 22, 2023: Bentonville, AR - Format Festival

October 26, 2023: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

October 27, 2023: Tacoma, WA - Alma

October 29, 2023: Portland, OR - Polaris

November 1, 2023: Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

November 2, 2023: Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium

November 5, 2023: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

November 6, 2023: San Diego, CA - Voodoo at House of Blues

November 7, 2023: Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

Kari Faux is an American rapper and singer-songwriter known for her hip-hop and R&B music style

Kari Faux is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for her unique blend of hip-hop and R&B music. Born on March 9, 1992, in Little Rock, Arkansas, she gained recognition in the music industry for her distinctive style and introspective lyrics.

Faux first started making music in high school, releasing her debut mixtape titled Spontaneous Generation in 2012. The project garnered attention and set the stage for her subsequent work. However, it was her 2014 single No Small Talk that brought her widespread recognition. The song, produced by Childish Gambino, caught the attention of music critics and fans alike, earning her a growing fan base.

In 2014, Kari Faux released her debut EP, Laugh Now, Die Later, which further showcased her artistic abilities and unique musical vision. The project received positive reviews and featured tracks like Supplier and Gahdamn. Her music often explores personal experiences and societal issues, offering a refreshingly honest and relatable perspective.

Kari Faux continued to release music independently, gaining popularity through her thought-provoking lyrics and innovative sound. In 2016, she released her highly acclaimed mixtape, Lost En Los Angeles, which showcased her growth as an artist and further solidified her presence in the music industry.

Throughout her career, Kari Faux has collaborated with notable artists such as Tyler, The Creator, and Isaiah Rashad, further establishing herself as a respected figure in the music scene. Her music continues to evolve, and she remains an artist to watch for her innovative approach and creative expression.

