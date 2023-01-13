Kelsea Ballerini Heartfirst Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

American singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini has announced the second leg of her North American tour scheduled for this March. Billed as the Heartfirst Tour, Kelsea Ballerini will kick off her show in Toronto on March 6 and conclude on March 18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kelsea Ballerini, on social media, announced her tour and wrote:

“Let’s do this again.”

The new dates announced by Kelsea Ballerini are a continuation of the tour which began last fall, which is in support of her September 2022 album, Subject to Change.

Ballerini will also support The Judds on a few dates in February, following which she will head to the UK, where she will perform until February 25, 2023.

Tickets for the new dates on the Heartfirst Tour will be available from January 20, with a variety of pre-sales available from the artist’s official website.

Kelsea Ballerini will perform on the following dates

March 6, 2023 -- Toronto, Ontario at History

March 7, 2023 -- Detroit, Mich. at The Fillmore Detroit

March 8, 2023 -- Columbus, Ohio at Palace Theatre

March 10, 2023 -- Minneapolis, Minn. at The Armory

March 11, 2023 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. at The Rave/Eagles Club

March 12, 2023 -- Indianapolis, Ind. at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

March 15, 2023 -- Cleveland, Ohio at The Agora

March 17, 2023 -- Atlantic City, N.J. at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

March 18, 2023 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. at Stage AE

Ballerini, in an interview with Billboard, had said:

“It’s interesting because in the conversation of, ‘Yes, we need more women in country music,’ what does that actually look like? We need more female artists and collaborators but we also need more female opportunities throughout the whole chain of events, you know?”

She further added:

“I intentionally wanted to write with more women this time. For me, when you are making a record about emotions, when you connect with a woman creatively, you’re gonna be able to tap into that in a whole different way.”

Ballerini collaborated with various female collaborators for her September album, Subject to Change. She worked with Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, who is a co-writer on the album’s title Subject to Change, and the tour’s namesake, Heartfirst.

She also worked with Alysa Vanderheym, who co-produced the album and co-wrote Heartfirst. She also collaborated with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson on the song, You’re Drunk, Go Home.

Kelsea Ballerini released her debut studio album titled The First Time back in 2015, followed by her second album Unapologetically in 2017. The artist’s first two albums have accounted for seven charted songs on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

Her hit singles include Love Me Like You Mean It, Dibs, Peter Pan, and Legends, among others. In 2020, she released her third studio album, Kelsea, and a counterpart acoustic album, Ballerini, followed by Subject to Change in 2022.

