Khloe Kardashian addresses “click-bait” headlines about her relationship with niece Dream on social media

While only a few hours have passed since The Kardashians season 3 released its latest episode, social media has been buzzing over Khloe Kardashian's comment regarding her niece, Dream. While helping her brother Rob plan Dream's birthday party, Khloe Kardashian commented that she feels like a "third parent" to her niece.

Since this statement made quite a headline, Khloe Kardashian herself took the time to address the matter on social media. She posted a story on Instagram on Thursday, in which she stated:

"It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not. I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

Khloe Kardashian also mentioned the following:

“I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have. I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does.”

Khloe Kardashian's Instagram comment (Image via Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a story expressing her disappointment with the reaction she received to her statement. She praised her brother, mentioning how good of a parent he is and how he tries his best in that role. She clarified that her birthday planning and referring to herself as a third parent was not directed at Blac Chyna.

Khloe Kardashian’s Thoughts on Dream’s Mother Blac Chyna

Khloe and her brother Rob were seen planning Dream's sixth birthday party on the latest episode of the show, The Kardashians season 3. Furthermore, she shared that she doesn't get along with Chyna and has her own reasons for this. According to Khloe:

"I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Chyna filed a defamation suit against the Kardashian family in 2022. Chyna explained that they canceled the reality tv show, Rob & Chyna after the couple split up in February 2017. Despite the show's release in 2016, Rob & Chyna lasted only one season before being canceled. Consequently, Chyna lost her case. Khloe was seen mentioning the following in the latest episode of the show:

"I know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

During a conversation with Scott Disick, she mentioned how she feels more than an aunt to Dream. Further explaining her role as a "third wheel" or "third parent," she said she loves "mothering" the people who are close to her. Moreover, she explained that not only Dream but all of her nieces are important to her, and she enjoys doing things for them.

Khloe has two children with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, True, and Tatum. In addition to this, fans can watch The Kardashians season 3's latest episode on Hulu on July 20, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes