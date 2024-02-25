Kid Cudi INSANO World tour 2024: All we know so far 

Kid Cudi has announced a new world tour, titled INSANO tour, which will be held sometime in 2024. The new tour, which will feature support from artists Pusha T and Jaden, with more to be announced in the near future, is in support of the singer's new album of the same name, INSANO, as well as its reimagined edition, INSANO (Nitro Mega).

The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official X(formerly known as Twitter) page on February 22, 2024.

More Details on Kid Cudi INSANO World Tour 2024

The exact dates and venues for the Kid Cudi's INSANO world tour are not available as of the time of writing this article. However, according to his previous social media statements, the tour is expected to run from April 2024 to November 2025.

The tour is expected to feature music from both versions of Kid Cudi's new album as well as music by Pusha T and Jaden.

Pusha T is best known for his fourth studio album, It's Almost Dry, which was released on April 22, 2022, and peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart. Pusha T has also collaborated on the Cudi's reworked album, Insano (Nitro Mega).

Jaden Smith, meanwhile, is the son of actor Will Smith and is best known for his debut studio album, Syre, which was released on November 17, 2017, and peaked at number 24 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Kid Cudi released INSANO on January 12, 2024, and INSANO (Nitro Mega) on February 23, 2024. The former peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Apple Music on January 18, 2024, the singer elaborated on the inspiration behind the album, stating:

“I was really at a place where I had a goal. I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve done all these different types of albums, I’ve touched on all the different types of spaces creatively, sonically. What is the one thing that I haven’t accomplished?And I was still in this place tryna figure out what that album would sound like."

The singer continued:

"I was in Paris, I just finished my European run of tour and I go to see Kendrick. I’m sitting there, I’m watching the crowd reaction from the beginning of the show ’til the end. I had this moment where I was like,‘You know what? This is the reaction I want.’ I want people to feel good and it to be a joyous occasion when I’m performing.”

The original edition of the album was delayed significantly as the singer wanted to ensure the best version of the project got out:

"I have to push INSANO back until January. I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself. This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y'all...I'm sorry for the delay everybody but I'm a perfectionist. And things gotta be right. I love y'all!!."

Aside from his upcoming tour, Kid Cudi will also perform alongside Red Hot Chilli Peppers on their 2024 Unlimited Love Tour in July on the Salt Lake City and Wheathead shows respectively. Alongside Kid Cudi, Iron Toms will also support Red Hot Chilli Peppers on said tour dates.