Killer Mike's Down By Law Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Killer Mike's Down By Law Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 21, 2024, to October 15, 2024, in venues across mainland North America. The tour will feature music across the singer's discography, including his award-winning third album (Michael), and will run concurrently with the previously announced Europe tour of the same name.
Killer Mike announced the new tour on his official website, and it will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Toronto, and New York City, among others.
The presale for the Killer Mike North America half of the tour will be available on April 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed by signing up via the link provided on the aforementioned official website. General tickets for the tour leg will be available on April 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the same website.
Tickets for the Europe leg are still available for sale and can be accessed via the aforementioned website or reputed vendors such as Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced at an average of £38.50 per person plus processing fees and service taxes, depending upon the venue and seating choice.
Killer Mike's Down By Law Tour 2024: Dates and venues
Killer Mike started the year with a private event at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada, performing alongside Green Day, Big Boi, and Breland on February 19, 2024.
Killer Mike is embarking on a tour across North America, and he is bringing along The Mighty Midnight Revival band alongside him, who will also join the Europe and UK leg of the tour.
The full list of dates and venues for the Down By Law Tour 2024 is given below:
- May 4, 2024 – Memphis, Tennessee at Riverbeats Fest
- May 21, 2024 – Washington, DC at Kennedy Center
- June 22, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Hot 107.9 Bday Bash
- June 29, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Vancouver Jazz Fest
- July 3, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Festival International de Jazz de Montréal
- July 5, 2024 – Quebec City, Quebec at Festival D’Ete
- July 6, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario at Ottawa Blues Fest
- July 7, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Danforth Music Hall
- July 12, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Winnipeg Folk Fest
- July 26-28, 2024 – Nelsonville, Ohio at Nelsonville Music Fest
- July 27, 2024 – Newport, Rhode Island at Newport Folk Fest
- July 29, 2024 – New York City, New York at Blue Note
- July 30, 2024 – New York City, New York at Blue Note
- July 31, 2024 – New York City, New York at Blue Note
- August 2, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Majestic Theatre
- August 3, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza
- August 5, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue
- August 7, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ogden Theater
- August 8, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Ogden Amphitheatre
- August 10, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Thing Festival
- August 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso
- August 22, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at National Stadium
- August 23, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy
- August 26, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town
- August 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Albert Hall
- August 29, 2024 – Paris, France at Bataclan
- August 30, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria
- September 29, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Evolution Fest
- October 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Novo
Killer Mike released his third studio album, Michael, on June 16, 2023. The album peaked at number 58 on the Billboard 200 album chart and won the Best Rap Album award at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Killer Mike also won the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song awards at the same award ceremony for the album's single, Scientists & Engineers.