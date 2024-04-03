Killer Mike's Down By Law Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Killer Mike's Down By Law Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 21, 2024, to October 15, 2024, in venues across mainland North America. The tour will feature music across the singer's discography, including his award-winning third album (Michael), and will run concurrently with the previously announced Europe tour of the same name.

Killer Mike announced the new tour on his official website, and it will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Toronto, and New York City, among others.

The presale for the Killer Mike North America half of the tour will be available on April 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed by signing up via the link provided on the aforementioned official website. General tickets for the tour leg will be available on April 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the same website.

Tickets for the Europe leg are still available for sale and can be accessed via the aforementioned website or reputed vendors such as Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced at an average of £38.50 per person plus processing fees and service taxes, depending upon the venue and seating choice.

Killer Mike's Down By Law Tour 2024: Dates and venues

Killer Mike started the year with a private event at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada, performing alongside Green Day, Big Boi, and Breland on February 19, 2024.

Killer Mike is embarking on a tour across North America, and he is bringing along The Mighty Midnight Revival band alongside him, who will also join the Europe and UK leg of the tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Down By Law Tour 2024 is given below:

May 4, 2024 – Memphis, Tennessee at Riverbeats Fest

May 21, 2024 – Washington, DC at Kennedy Center

June 22, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Hot 107.9 Bday Bash

June 29, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Vancouver Jazz Fest

July 3, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

July 5, 2024 – Quebec City, Quebec at Festival D’Ete

July 6, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario at Ottawa Blues Fest

July 7, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Danforth Music Hall

July 12, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Winnipeg Folk Fest

July 26-28, 2024 – Nelsonville, Ohio at Nelsonville Music Fest

July 27, 2024 – Newport, Rhode Island at Newport Folk Fest

July 29, 2024 – New York City, New York at Blue Note

July 30, 2024 – New York City, New York at Blue Note

July 31, 2024 – New York City, New York at Blue Note

August 2, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Majestic Theatre

August 3, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza

August 5, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue

August 7, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ogden Theater

August 8, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Ogden Amphitheatre

August 10, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Thing Festival

August 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso

August 22, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at National Stadium

August 23, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy

August 26, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town

August 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Albert Hall

August 29, 2024 – Paris, France at Bataclan

August 30, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria

September 29, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Evolution Fest

October 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Novo

Killer Mike released his third studio album, Michael, on June 16, 2023. The album peaked at number 58 on the Billboard 200 album chart and won the Best Rap Album award at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Killer Mike also won the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song awards at the same award ceremony for the album's single, Scientists & Engineers.