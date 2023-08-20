”Kim Kardashian’s soul mate”: Internet reacts as Sam Asghari asks people to choose his paparazzi disguise amid divorce from Britney Spears

Iranian-American model Sam Asghari jokingly asked his followers for help to find a new disguise amidst his divorce from his estranged wife Britney Spears. On August 19, the 29-year-old took to his Instagram story to share a hilarious post where he asked his followers to help him "choose a paparazzi disguise."

Asghari shared a collage of three pictures. The first one showed him with a mustache and puffy gray hair, the second picture had him with shades and brown curls, while the third photo had him rocking a Justin Bieber-style brunette hairstyle.

Screenshot of Sam Asghari's Instagram story.

The poll comes days after TMZ reported that the fitness instructor filed for a divorce from the Gimme More singer after 14 months of marriage. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. Previously, the publication reported that the duo separated following a heated argument involving cheating allegations.

Sam Asghari's latest Instagram story sparked hilarious reactions online, as one of them commented:

Twitter reacts to Sam Asghari's Instagram story amidst his divorce from Britney Spears

After Sam Asghari's Instagram story about adopting a disguise to get away from the paparazzi went viral, Twitterati was shocked and furious. Several users slammed the model for sharing stuff online "for the clout." Others mocked him for thinking that the media would go after him, many stating they would not recognize him even without the disguise.

Sam Asghari's Instagram story comes after Britney Spears broke her silence about her divorce from him. On August 19, the 41-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a video alongside a lengthy caption where she revealed that she's "shocked" over their separation but is doing "pretty damn good."

"I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari first crossed each other's paths in 2016 while shooting for the music video for her song Slumber Party. The duo dated for four years before tying the knot and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.