Kinfield on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy, founder, and more details explored about the business

Shark Tank season 14’s upcoming episode is set to air on January 13, and will feature four new products and brands that will take the stage as their founders aim to pitch themselves for funding.

One of the products set to appear in the upcoming episode is Kinfield, a skincare brand that is “made Safe for People + Planet" as its Instagram bio suggests. Nichole Powell will make her way to Shark Tank in the upcoming episode to secure funding to help her company reach new heights.

Nichole Powell will pitch Kinfield to the sharks on Shark Tank season 14

In the upcoming episode, Nichole Powell will appear to make an appeal to the sharks to invest in Kinfield. The entrepreneur was inspired to start the brand while packing for a camping trip in Yosemite and noticed that while her skincare products were sustainable, the insect repellent and aloe gel weren’t.

In an interview with Manhattan, she stated that it was the same one that she used to use in Minnesota as a child.

"I realized that I wasn’t still using those products because I loved them, but because there wasn’t a better option out there. I wanted products I could trust, that were powered by plant-based ingredients and scientifically proven to be effective."

One of the key features of the brand is its sustainability, to the point that Kinfield is incorporated as a benefit corporation to instill its mission for a “happier, healthier world” and “environmental stewardship” into its bylaws. Every aspect of the business takes sustainability into account, including ingredients, shipping boxes, and more.

The upcoming Shark Tank products are different than those already out there since the insect repellent, Golden Hour, is DEET-free and contains a strain of citronella. Sunday Spray, Kinfield’s aloe gel, uses aloe, spearmint, eucalyptus, and prickly pear extract.

Consumers can find Kinfield products either on its website or in several stores across America. The upcoming Shark Tank products are available in several stores, including Auberge Resorts in Denver, Colorado, Credo Beauty in Plano, Texas, Winc Beauty in Little Rock, Arkansas, Hase Hase in Georgetown, Texas, Fine Line and Neighborhood Goods in Austin, Texas, Beauty Shop Bellaire in Texas, Beans and Bananas in Jackson, Mississippi, and many more.

On the official website, Golden Hour, the mosquito repellent costs $22, the Sunglow sunscreen costs $28, and the Daily Dew sunscreen costs $26. Kinfield’s anti-itch relief balm costs $16. Products can also be purchased in bundles ranging from $40 to $65.

While Kinfield has numerous other products such as recovery salts, water bottles, rescue masks, and accessories, Nichole made her way to season 14 with four of her products, which are available to purchase in a Shark Tank Bundle on her website for $78.

As for the ABC show, Nichole wrote on her website that in the summer of 2022, three years after the launch of Kinfield, she realized that a producer from the show had sent her an email about being on season 14, but she had missed it.

She wrote:

"I know, I know—you're thinking, how the heck do you miss that?! But here's the thing: we're a small team, and we get a LOT of spam emails and sales pitches. So this particular email went unnoticed. Oops."

However, in August 2022, she called the casting producer and sent a reply to his January email, and she wasn’t undeterred when they said it was too late. She offered to send a video, and 10 minutes later, her phone rang.

The producer joked about how it was the longest anyone had taken to respond to their email and told her that they were finalizing the rest of the season, giving her 72 hours to put together an audition tape, send samples to LA, and complete the 200-question application.

Nichole is now set to appear on the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on Friday, January 13, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

