King Charles made his first major public appearance on Easter Sunday since cancer diagnosis

King Charles, the monarch of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms just made his first major public appearance since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, the 75-year-old attended the traditional Easter Mattins church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. He went to the event with his wife, Queen Camilla, as the pair waved delightedly to a crowd of well-wishers.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 were notably absent from Sunday's Easter festivities. The family has been lying low following the Princess of Wales’ announcement that she was also battling cancer.

King Charles was at St. George’s Chapel for the Easter Mattins church service with his wife Camilla. The holy ground is a 14th-century building on the grounds of Windsor Castle and it takes about an hour to drive there from London.

The extended royal family traditionally gather at the castle before heading to the church. The staff living at Windsor wait for their arrival and watch them either from a nearby grassy bank or from their doorsteps. The Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend the ceremony. However, the monarch's siblings were present.

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Easter festivities with their son, James, Earl of Wessex. A few moments later, the King’s sister, Princess Anne made it to the castle with her husband, Tim Laurence, while waving to the crowds outside. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York were also in attendance.

King Charles is expected to buck tradition this year due to his cancer diagnosis. He did not attend a reception nor host a private family lunch after the service, on orders from his medical team. The couple also sat apart from the rest of the main congregation for the one-hour service.

King Charles and Camilla then made their way out of the church to the well-wishers as the Queen was presented with a bouquet of white and yellow flowers by a young boy. The couple surprised the public by moving closer to them for a walkabout. Charles appeared at ease, even stopping from time to time to chat with people and shake hands.

In early February, it was revealed that King Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, according to Buckingham Palace. The monarch marked Easter as his first major appearance encouraging several royal watchers after he temporarily paused public engagements due to his health.

However, despite the diagnosis, King Charles has kept himself busy, seeing to state business and official paperwork with his daily red boxes from the UK government. The Palace also disclosed that he maintains a diary of private audiences and attends his regular weekly meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The King also allegedly met Kate Middleton for a private lunch to discuss their “common health experience” before she announced her cancer diagnosis to the world. The palace shared a short message for the Princess of Wales on behalf of Charles and Camilla that read,

"His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did following their time in hospital together. The King has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks. Both Their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

Kate Middleton is currently undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” and her family of five are expected to enjoy a private Easter celebration at their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk.