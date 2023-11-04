Kingdom Business season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The fervor and anticipation for BET+'s Kingdom Business Season 2 have reached a crescendo as fans of the gospel drama series gear up for a soul-stirring Season 2.

The return of this captivating show is slated for Nov. 2, 2023, much to the delight of its devoted audience. Creators John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart weave a narrative rich in melodious triumphs and testing tribulations, entangling viewers in the lives of characters who are as flawed as they are fervent.

Season 1, which premiered on May 19, 2022, left viewers rapt with its portrayal of the gospel music world, a realm where faith and ambition often clash. The eight-episode inaugural season set a high bar, with the finale leaving many storylines in a crescendo of suspense.

Kingdom Business season 2 release schedule

Mark the calendars for November 2, 2023, when Kingdom Business Season 2 drops on BET+.

The season is poised to be a spiritual sojourn that will echo through the halls of television drama. Will Denita keep her crown, or will Rbel's past bring forth an unforeseen reckoning?

One thing is certain: the business of music, family, and faith is about to get even more intricate.

Episode Air Date S2 E1 - Stay November 2, 2023 S2 E2 - Wanna Be Happy November 9, 2023 S2 E3 - Why We Sing November 16, 2023 S2 E4 - Caught Up November 23, 2023 S2 E5 - Broken People November 30, 2023 S2 E6 - Fear Is Not My Future December 7, 2023 S2 E7 - TBA December 14, 2023 S2 E8 - TBA December 21, 2023

What to look out for in Kingdom Business Season 2

*Spoilers ahead

At the heart of Kingdom Business is Denita, a gospel music luminary, portrayed by the incomparable Yolanda Adams.

Denita is not just a singer; she's a matriarch, both of her family and the empire she's built — Kingdom Records. Her reign as the undisputed Queen of the Gospel, though, is under threat.

The source of this threat is Rbel, played with fiery ambition by Serayah, whose past as an exotic dancer is as mysterious as her sudden ascent in the gospel scene. The dynamic between the two powerhouses promises to be the fulcrum of the new season.

Returning alongside Adams and Serayah is a stellar cast that brings the drama of Kingdom Business Season 2 to life.

Michael Jai White takes on the role of Julius "Caesar" Jones, with Michael Beach embodying the character of Calvin Jordan. The series also features Chaundre A. Hall-Broomfield, Dominique Johnson and the dynamic Tamar Braxton, whose on-screen presence is as formidable as her vocal prowess.

Kingdom Business is not just another series about the music industry. It's a layered tale that delves into the essence of family, the complexities of faith and the price of fame.

Executive producers DeVon Franklin, Holly Carter and Kirk Franklin, alongside Michael Van Dyck, ensure that the series maintains a thread of authenticity, balancing the scales between the sacred and the spectacle.

With a drama that's both earthly and divine, Kingdom Business Season 2 promises to deliver a symphony of storylines that will resonate with viewers.

Each character's journey is a testament to the show's underlying message—the quest for redemption, the power of music and the unyielding complexity of human desires.

For those who have been on the edge of their pews waiting for the return of this soulful saga, the wait is nearly over. Kingdom Business Season 2 will soon unfold its gospel narrative, promising viewers not just a glimpse but a deep dive into the tempestuous waters of gospel glory and the shadows that lurk behind it.

So, gather around your screens, for the hymns and harmonies of Kingdom Business await to enrapture once more.