Kings of Thrash Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, where to buy and more 

Kings of Thrash have announced a tour scheduled for February 2023. The band, which features former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young, will perform two Megadeth albums in their entirety. The new band will also play albums including Killing Is My Business…and Business Is Good from 1985 and So Far, So Good…So What from 1988.

The tour will kick off on February 16 in Joliet, Illinois, and conclude on March 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. American thrash metal band Hatriot will support the shows.

Kings of Thrash's website notes:

“Following their four warm-up dates in October, Kings of Thrash, featuring David Ellefson and Jeff Young, today announce the first leg of a planned 2023 world tour commencing February 16 in Joliet, Illinois. The THRASHIN' USA tour will cross the Midwest, East Coast, and southeastern part of the USA through March 15.”

The group was formed by Ellefson last year. It features guitarist Jeff Young, who was the lead guitarist in Megadeth in 1987 and 1988. Apart from Ellefson and Young, the group also features singer-guitarist Chaz Leon and drummer Fred Aching.

Kings of Thrash will kick off their 2023 US Tour in Joliet at The Forge

Tickets for the Kings of Thrash tour are available via the band’s official website and Ticketmaster. Prices for tickets start at $30. VIP packages, which start at $100, are also available through the band's website. That includes a Meet and Greet with the band, Exclusive Laminate, and 1 merch item.

February 16 – Joliet, IL at The Forge

February 17 – Minneapolis, MN at Varsity Theater

February 19 – Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre

February 20 – Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue

February 21 – Columbia, MO at Blue Note

February 22 – Columbus, OH at King Of Clubs

February 24 – Flint, MI at The Machine Shop

February 25 – Cincinnati, OH at Legends Bar And Venue

February 27 – Cleveland, OH at Beachland Ballroom And Tavern

February 28 – Warrendale, PA at Jergels

March 01 – Buffalo, NY at Town Ballroom

March 03 – Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance

March 04 – Sayreville, NJ at Starland Ballroom

March 05 – Harrisburg, PA at Midtown Arts Center

March 07 – Ardmore, PA at Ardmore Music Hall

March 08 – New York, NY at Gramercy Theatre

March 10 – Charlottesville, VA at Jefferson Theatre

March 11 – Greensboro, NC at Hangar 1819

March 12 – Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel

March 14 – Charleston, SC at Music Farm

March 15 – Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade (Hell)

Kings of Thrash have also noted that they signed a worldwide deal with Cleopatra Records and are set to release a live CD/DVD package titled Best of the West…Live at the Whisky A Go Go on March 24. The DVD set features 17 songs that were recorded and filmed live at The Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California, on October 15, 2022, and also features performances with Chris Poland. It was directed by Michael Sarna.

Kings of Thrash was started by Ellefson last year after he was ousted from Megadeth in May 2021. He also started the supergroup The Lucid, as well as extreme-metal band Dieth, in the summer of 2022.

