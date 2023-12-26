Kody Brown Shares Insights on Not Expanding Family with Meri

Kody Brown, known for his role in the reality TV show Sister Wives, recently shared his reflections on not expanding his family with Meri Brown, his former wife. The couple, who were together for over three decades, faced significant fertility challenges throughout their marriage. Their journey included considerations of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and coping with a miscarriage in the mid-2000s.

Despite all efforts, they welcomed only one child, Leon, in July 1995. Kody's recent statements reveal a complex mix of relief and reflection on their decision against having more children, particularly in light of the couple's split announced in January.

Kody Brown reflects on decision against expanding family with Meri

Kody and Meri Brown's path to parenthood was fraught with challenges and deep emotional struggles. In 2012, the couple publicly considered IVF as a means to expand their family. This decision came after years of dealing with fertility issues, including a heart-wrenching miscarriage in the mid-2000s. Their struggles were openly documented on their show, offering a window into their personal lives.

Despite these challenges, the couple's only child, Leon, was born in July 1995, becoming a cherished part of their family narrative.

In a Sister Wives Special: Look Back, Where We Started episode, which aired on Sunday, December 24, Kody Brown expressed his current perspective on the couple's decision not to have more children. He stated that looking back, he feels a sense of relief that they did not expand their family further.

His reflections suggest that the health of their relationship at the time would not have been conducive to raising more children. This sentiment was echoed in Meri's recounting of their fertility journey.

His exact words were,

“Retrospectively, I’m really glad we didn’t have more children…It wouldn’t have been good for the child because Meri and I weren’t healthy then.”

Meri Brown candidly shared her emotional experiences and the impact of their struggles on her personal life. Their reflections paint a picture of a couple who, despite their deep desire for a larger family, had to come to terms with the reality of their situation. She stated,

"“It just freaks me out to go through that again. I want to have another baby. I would love that.”

Kody also added,

“When we’re dying when we’re 110, we’ll look back and we’ll be glad we did the IVF.”

The beginning of 2023 marked the end of Meri and Kody Brown's more than 30-year-long marriage. This announcement was a significant event for the followers of Sister Wives. Their relationship, which had been a central element of the show, had evolved over the years, with the couple eventually acknowledging a shift from a romantic partnership to a more platonic connection.

In the wake of his separation from Meri, as well as Janelle and Christine, Kody Brown has been vocal about his current state of mind. He speaks of a challenging adjustment to a new reality, transitioning from a polygamous to a monogamous lifestyle with his remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Kody Brown has expressed a desire for happiness for his ex-wives and emphasizes the importance of forgiveness and understanding in this new chapter of his life. His reflections reveal a man grappling with significant changes in his personal and family dynamics.

Sister Wives Kody and Meri Brown's journey through marriage, fertility struggles, and eventual separation is a reflection of the complexities of relationships and family dynamics. Their story, shared candidly with the public, offers insights into the challenges and decisions faced by couples in similar situations.