La Brea season 2 episode 11 and 12 recap: What happened at Paara and Ty’s wedding? 

In the latest episode of La Brea, Paara and Ty get married but a shocking incident takes place which shakes everyone.

La Brea stars, Natalie Zea as Eve Harris, Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris, Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman, Karina Logue as Marybeth Hill, Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris, Jack Martin as Josh Harris and Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez

It also stars Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni, Lily Santiago as Veronica Castillo, Chloe De Los Santos as Lilly Castillo, Michelle Vergara Moore as Ella Jones, Jon Seda as Dr. Sam Velez and several others.

Many faces even appear in recurring and guest roles. Following its success, it was renewed for a third season in January 2023.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead

La Brea season 2 episode 11 and 12 recap: Who died at Paara and Ty’s wedding?

The episode kicks off with Caroline and her dad Silas inspecting Dr. Moore's notes and hoping for a solution to send Gavin and his family home.

They are unable to find a solution and are scared Gavin might ask for help from James. Silas, Caroline's father, regrets not being able to protect Gavin from James and is determined to keep working on the notes.

Silas tells her daughter to leave and take care of his son and as soon as she leaves, he gets shot. The shooter picks up the notes and leaves without revealing their face. At the wedding, Ty gets a pep talk from Sam. Judah brings two bottles of wine. Simon and Judah both find everything pretty disgusting.

Ty and Paara get married and there is a lot of dancing, food, and alcohol. Everyone is having a great time, including Josh and Riley who are a hot couple. They were making out when they get interrupted by Scott. He came there to say goodbye.

Paara showed Gavin around and Eve caught up with Levi. Ty reveals that he had invited James to the wedding to learn more about Project Blue Moon. He takes this opportunity and decides to kill James. She even asks Eve to do it to which she bluntly denied.

The last shot of the episode shows the futuristic building in 10,000 BC coming down. It was made obvious that nobody would survive this incident.

What is La Brea about?

Created by David Appelbaum, La Brea is a science fiction show that premiered on NBC on September 28, 2021. It is produced by Keshet Studios and Universal Television.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive.

It continues:

"Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other."

Executive producers of the show include Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman, Thor Freudenthal, Adam Davidson, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien & Bryan Wynbrandt, David Appelbaum and Christopher Hollier.

Producers of the La Brea are Asher Landay, Livia Hanich, Naomi Cleaver, Zakiyyah Alexander, John Mabry, Stu Wood, Jessica Granger, Andre Edmonds, Jeff Rafner and Sam Thompson.

