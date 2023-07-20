Latitude 2023: Lineup, stage timings & all you need to know 

Barclaycard Presents Latitude Festival will kick off this weekend, running from July 20 to 23, in the picturesque Henham Park of Suffolk. The eagerly awaited event has confirmed an impressive lineup, featuring renowned artists like Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and George Ezra as the main headliners, promising unforgettable performances.

Amidst the excitement, festival-goers can also look forward to a special and rare appearance from Siouxsie Sioux, adding an extra touch of allure to the Latitude event.

Latitude Festival has gained a reputation for its diverse music genres, thrilling performances, and stunning surroundings, making it a complete musical experience for music fans around the UK.

The Latitude festival tickets are fully sold-out. However, last-minute tickets can still be found via Latitude's official website.

Latitude lineup features Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and George Ezra as the main headliners of the festival

The Barclaycard Presents Latitude Festival boasts an extraordinary lineup, promising an eclectic blend of music and comedy entertainment. The Latitude music roster features iconic acts such as Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and George Ezra as the main headliners of the festival.

The following is the lineup of the artists all set to perform at Latitude Festival 2023:

Music Acts

Pulp

Paolo Nutini

George Ezra

James

Siouxsie

The Kooks

Young Fathers

The Big Moon

The Lightning Seeds

The Proclaimers

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Metronomy

Comedy Lineup:

Ed Gamble

Sarah Pascoe

Romesh Ranganathan

Fern Brady

Shaparak Khorsandi

Kerry Godliman

Ed Byrne

Suzi Ruffell

Thanyia Moore

Laura Lexx

Russell Kane

Finlay Christie

Anthena Kuglenu

& many more

What are The Latitude stage timings?

Here are the full Latitude festival stage timings of the respective artists:

Friday, 21 July:

Obelisk Arena:

Pulp: 9:30 pm - 11 pm

Metronomy: 7:45 pm - 8:45 pm

Confidence Man: 6:05 pm - 7:05 pm

Georgia: 4:25 pm - 5:25 pm

N’famady Kouyate: 2:45 pm - 3:45 pm

Tinariwen: 1:05 pm - 2:05 pm

BBC Sounds Stage:

Yard Act: 8:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Men I Trust: 7 pm - 8 pm

Dry Cleaning: 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

The Beths: 4 pm - 5 pm

The Murder Capital: 2:45 pm - 3:30 pm

Do Nothing: 1:30 pm - 2:15 pm

Ber: 12:25 pm - 1 pm

Sunrise Arena:

Peace: 12am - 12:45 am

Plastic Factory DJs: 11 pm - 11:45 pm

Fizz: 10 pm - 11 pm

Dolores Forever: 8:45 pm - 9:30 pm

Okay Kaya: 7:30 pm - 8:15 pm

Gretel Hanlyn: 6:15 pm - 7 pm

Connie Constance: 5 pm - 5:45 pm

The Last Dinner Party: 3:45 pm - 4:30 pm

Lime Garden: 2:30 pm - 3:15 pm

Cloth: 1:15 pm - 2 pm

Wasia Project: 12 pm - 12:45 pm

The Alcove:

Peace: 12am - 12:45am

Plastic Factory DJs: 11 pm - 11:45 pm

Fizz: 10 pm - 11 pm

Dolores Forever: 8:45 pm - 9:30 pm

Okay Kaya: 7:30 pm - 8:15 pm

Gretel Hanlyn: 6:15 pm - 7 pm

Connie Constance: 5 pm - 5:45 pm

The Last Dinner Party: 3:45 pm - 4:30 pm

Lime Garden: 2:30 pm - 3:15 pm

Cloth: 1:15 pm - 2 pm

Wasia Project: 12 pm - 12:45 pm

Saturday, 22 July:

Obelisk Arena:

Paolo Nutini: 9:30 pm - 11 pm

The Kooks: 7:45 pm - 8:45 pm

Paul Heaton with Special Guest Singer: 6:05 pm - 7:05 pm

The Big Moon: 4:25 pm - 5:25 pm

Lightning Seeds: 2:45 pm - 3:45 pm

Teddy Swims: 1:20 pm - 2:05 pm

The Mysterines: 12 pm - 12:40 pm

BBC Sounds Stage:

Young Fathers: 10 pm - 11 pm

Far From Saints: 8:20 pm - 9:20 pm

Don Letts: 6:40 pm - 7:40 pm

Rachel Chinouriri: 5:10 pm - 6 pm

Flowerovlove: 3:40 pm - 4:30 pm

Oscar Lang: 2:10 pm - 3 pm

Kai Bosch: 12:45 pm - 1:30 pm

Sunirise Arena:

Queer House Party Takeover: 11 pm - 3 am

86TVs: 7:30pm - 8:15 pm

The Mary Wallopers: 6:15 pm - 7 pm

Girlpuppy: 5pm - 5:45 pm

Mae Stephens: 3:45 pm - 4:30 pm

Mss Grit: 2:30pm - 3:15 pm

Katie Gregson-Macleod: 1:15 pm - 2 pm

MEYY: 12:15 pm - 12:45 pm

Azamiah: 11 am - 11:45 am

The Alcove:

Flamingods: 9:15 pm - 10 pm

Etta Marcus: 8 pm - 8:45 pm

Claud: 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Corella: 5:40 pm - 6:20 pm

Beaux: 4:30 pm - 5:10 pm

April: 3:20 pm - 4 pm

Bonnie Kemplay: 2:10 pm - 2:50 pm

Nell Mescal: 1 pm - 1:40 pm

Native James: 12 pm - 12:30 pm

Sunday, 23 July

Obelisk Arena:

George Ezra: 9:30 pm - 11 pm

The Proclaimers: 6:05 pm - 7:05 pm

Sophie Ellis-Bextor: 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

The Bootleg Beatles: 3 pm - 4 pm

Picture This: 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

James: 12 pm - 1 pm

BBC Sounds Stage:

Siouxsie: 10 pm - 11 pm

Black Midi: 8:20 pm - 9:20 pm

Mimi Webb: 7:45 pm - 8:45 pm

Kiefer Sutherland: 6:40 pm - 7:40 pm

Creep Show: 5 pm - 6 pm

Gwenno: 3:20 pm - 4:20 pm

Caity Baser: 1:55 pm - 2:40 pm

LYR: 12:15 pm - 1:15 pm

Sunrise Arena:

Millie Cotton: 1 am - 3 am

Sim0ne: 11 am - 1 am

Bob Vylan: 10 pm - 11 pm

Red Rum Club: 8:45 pm - 9:30 pm

Artemas: 7:30 pm - 8:15 pm

bar italia: 6:15 pm - 7 pm

Jeishi: 5 pm - 5:45 pm

Kingfishr: 3:45 pm - 4:30 pm

Sons Of The East: 2:30 pm - 3:15 pm

Sophie May: 1:15 pm - 2:30 pm

Humble the Great: 12 pm - 12:45 pm

The Alcove:

Modernlove: 9:15 pm - 10 pm

Jo Hill: 8 pm - 9:20 pm

Michael Aldag: 6:50 pm - 7:30 pm

Divorce: 4:15 pm - 4:55 pm

Lewis McLaughlin: 3:10 pm - 3:45 pm

Ella Clayton: 2:05 pm - 3:15 pm

Iris & Steel: 1 pm - 1:35 pm

Darcey Lola: 12 pm - 12:30 pm

More about the headliners of the festival

Pulp

Pulp is a British alternative rock band known for their distinctive sound and captivating performances. Formed in Sheffield in 1978, the band achieved commercial success in the '90s with hit albums like Different Class and iconic tracks like Common People.

Led by the charismatic Jarvis Cocker, Pulp's music blends elements of Britpop, glam rock, and art pop, leaving an indelible mark on the British music scene.

Paolo Nutini

Paolo Nutini is a Scottish singer-songwriter with a soulful voice and a unique blend of folk, blues, and rock influences. His debut album These Streets (2006) catapulted him to fame with chart-topping hits like Last Request and New Shoes.

Known for his passionate and emotive performances, Nutini's subsequent albums, including Sunny Side Up and Caustic Love, further cemented his status as a talented and versatile musician.

George Ezra

George Ezra, a talented English singer-songwriter, emerged onto the music scene with his deep, warm baritone voice and heartfelt lyrics. His breakthrough single Budapest from the debut album Wanted on Voyage (2014) earned international acclaim, and subsequent hits like Shotgun solidified his position as a prominent folk-pop artist.

Ezra's captivating stage presence and melodic tunes have won him a dedicated fan base worldwide.