Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 22 (finale) air time and what to expect from NBC show

In a world where justice often walks a razor's edge, the finale of Law & Order: SVU's 24th season is set to confront the precarious balance of truth and deception. The final episode 22 of season 24 will be broadcast on NBC on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The finale will draw viewers back into SVU's complex world with a dilemma set to test the team's resolve and beliefs.

The appeal of Law & Order: SVU lies in its masterful weaving of compelling narratives and gritty depictions of the most atrocious crimes. As the season nears its finale, viewers will encounter a puzzling case that is both unexpected and eerily familiar. The upcoming finale will challenge the team as they navigate through complexities that surpass anything they've encountered before.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 finale will bring a pivotal case and a twisting tale

In the finale of Law & Order: SVU season 24, titled All Pain is One Malady, detectives Benson and Stabler will investigate a global revenge-for-hire crime ring. Concurrently, detectives Fin and Bruno will support a twice-assaulted rape victim.

Jet's attempt to infiltrate the dark web will endanger the team. This episode will conclude with a crossover event with Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is season three episode twenty-two.

The synopsis of the season finale reads:

"In the search for a revenge-for-hire crime ring, Benson and Stabler combine forces on a case that has now spread globally; Fin and Bruno help a victim assaulted a second time; Jet's plan to hack the dark web backfires and puts the team in danger."

The predecessor to the finale, Bad Things, set the stage for a thrilling climax. In this episode, Benson and Stabler joined forces to dismantle a global revenge-for-hire crime ring. Their personal dynamics added depth to the international investigation. Paired with the SVU team's work with an assault victim, it set a compelling prelude to the imminent finale.

Unveiling the cast and crew of Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 22

The ensemble cast of Law & Order: SVU season 24 has delivered riveting performances throughout the season, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The finale is no exception, featuring a powerhouse of talent.

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson

Kelli Giddish as Senior Detective Amanda Rollins

Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin Fin Tutuola

Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Dominick Sonny Carisi, Jr.

Octavio Pisano as Junior Detective Joe Velasco

Molly Burnett as Junior Detective Grace Muncy

The narrative brilliance of David Graziano and Julie Martin, who have penned this episode, is sure to keep fans riveted. The episode is directed by Norberto Barba, whose visionary approach has been instrumental in shaping the high-stakes drama of the series.

Fans of Law & Order: SVU will be thrilled to know the series is returning for its 25th season. The show's blend of gripping narratives and complex characters, coupled with a commitment to tackle societal issues, has secured its place in television history. The renewal ensures the continuation of the high-stakes drama and emotionally charged storylines that viewers have come to love.

The grand finale of Law & Order: SVU's season 24 will air on NBC on May 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Viewers can expect a riveting conclusion that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

