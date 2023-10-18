"Let kids grow up and make their own decisions": All about Zoe Saldana's kids as actress reveals she's raising them in a gender-neutral home

American actress Zoe Saldana opened up about her parenting style and how she and her husband, Marco Perego, are planning to defy gender roles in their household. While speaking to People Magazine in an interview published on October 17, the 45-year-old star said that they want to raise their three boys to “honor themselves, their femininity [and] to celebrate their feminine self as well.”

“We’re very hard on our boys the same way we’re hard on women. And boys are encouraged to be strong and to suppress their emotions. And then once you learn to do that so much for so long, you become completely excommunicated from your feelings. We definitely understood the assignments and accepted it knowing that we were raising boys during a time when women’s movements are so important.”

Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego-Saldana share twin sons Cy and Bowie (8) as well as son Zen (6). As per the Avatar actress, her kids are learning to defy gender roles by watching their parents set an example.

“We are here to set very big tones for them in life on how to be, how to react, how to regulate, how to repair, how to heal, how to stand up for yourself."

Saldana's recent revelation about raising her kids in a gender-defying household sparked wild reactions online, as one of the users commented:

All you need to know about Zoe Saldana's children

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego tied the knot in 2013 after first crossing each other's path on a flight to New York. A year later, in November 2014, the duo welcomed their identical twins - Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana - in Los Angeles.

As per People Magazine, Zoe did not announce her pregnancy and quietly welcomed the twins via an emergency C-section surgery. While speaking to the publication in 2017, she said that her twins are inseparable and constantly in sync.

"They do everything together! They sleep at the same time, they eat at the same time, they poop at the same time."

She also discussed pregnancy-related health difficulties after welcoming her sons. In 2015, she said:

"Your body changes dramatically, inside and out. You grow in places you never knew you could, and you are tired beyond belief. In some cases more than others, your body experiences a kind of trauma through childbirth that is difficult to explain unless you've had that experience. My case was like that, everything from my thyroid to my platelets crashed. Thank God, we are all doing great now, but my body was really bent out of shape after the boys were born."

Saldana and Perego keep their kids out of the spotlight but occasionally share a glimpse of their lives on their social media platforms.

In December 2016, Zoe and Marco welcomed their third son, Zen Anton Hilario. This time too, the duo kept hush about their pregnancy. While speaking to People Magazine, the Star Trek star has made his own identity despite being the younger brother of older twins.

"They're identical twins and they're really attached at the hip and their connection is really majestic. So it takes a lot of conscious action to not forget about Zen — but Zen never lets them forget either. He's really persistent."

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.