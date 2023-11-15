Lewis Black Goodbye Yeller Brick Road Final Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Lewis Black 2024 tour, titled "Goodbye Yeller Brick Road Final Tour 2024," is scheduled to be held from January 18, 2024, to May 24, 2024, in venues across North America, Europe, and the UK. The actor-comedian has announced that this will be his last and that he will retire following the tour.
Lewis Black announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Amsterdam, London, and Denver, among others, via a post on his official Instagram account on November 14, 2023, stating:
"After 35 years, I’ve decided to call it quits on touring the road. I thought the road would go on forever, well I was wrong about that. And the fact is as hard as the road maybe to be on, it’s harder to leave it."
The presale for the tour is ongoing and can be accessed by registering for the singer's official fan club. General tickets for the tour will be available on November 17, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be obtained via the singer's official website.
The tour will start in California and end in Stockholm
Lewis Black is currently on tour across the United States as part of the "Off the Rails 2023" tour. The tour will end with a show at the Florida Theater in Jacksonville, Florida, on December 3, 2023.
After the 2023 tour is wrapped up, Lewis Black will embark on the newly announced final world tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Lewis Black Goodbye Yeller Brick Road Final Tour 2024 is given below:
- January 18, 2024 – Monterey, California, at Golden State Theatre
- January 19, 2024 – Santa Barbara, California, at Lobero Theatre
- January 20, 2024 – Anaheim, California, at City National Grove of Anaheim
- January 25, 2024 – Modesto, California, at Gallo Center for the Arts
- January 26, 2024 – Brooks, California, at Cache Creek Casino Resort
- January 27, 2024 – Reno, Nevada, at Silver Legacy Resort Casino – Grande Exposition Hall
- January 28, 2024 – Santa Rosa, California, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
- February 2, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Paramount Theatre
- February 3, 2024 – Boulder, Colorado, at Boulder Theater
- February 4, 2024 – Fort Collins, Colorado, at The Lincoln Center
- February 16, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- February 17, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at MotorCity Casino Hotel at Sound Board
- February 18, 2024 – Waukegan, Illinois, at Genesee Theatre
- February 23, 2024 – Chesterfield, Missouri, at The Factory
- February 24, 2024 – Springfield, Missouri, at Gillioz Theatre
- February 25, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at Steelhouse Omaha
- March 8, 2024 – Red Bank, New Jersey, at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- March 9, 2024 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
- March 10, 2024 – Munhall, Pennsylvania, at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
- March 21, 2024 – Providence, Rhode Island, at Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS)
- March 22, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at The Wilbur
- March 23, 2024 – Portland, Maine, at Merrill Auditorium
- March 24, 2024 – Orono, Maine, at Collins Center for the Arts
- April 19, 2024 – Chattanooga, Tennessee, at Walker Theatre
- April 20, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC), at James K. Polk Theater: Nashville Comedy Festival
- April 21, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Buckhead Theatre
- April 25, 2024 – Iowa City, Iowa, at The Englert Theatre
- April 26, 2024 – Prior Lake, Minnesota, at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel at Mystic Showroom
- April 27, 2024 – La Crosse, Wisconsin, at Viterbo University Fine Arts Center at Main Theatre
- May 2, 2024 – Wilmington, Delaware, at The Grand Opera House at Copeland Hall
- May 3, 2024 – Washington, DC, at The John F. Kennedy Center for The Performing Arts, at Concert Hall
- May 4, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia, at The National
- May 14, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Meervaart Theater
- May 16, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at La Madeleine
- May 19, 2024 – London, UK, at Leicester Square Theatre
- May 22, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Ernst-Reuter-Saal
- May 24, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Södra Teatern
Lewis Black is best known for his comedy album, The Carnegie Hall Performance, which was released on April 25, 2006. The album received the Best Comedy Album award at the 2007 Grammy Awards.