Lewis Black Goodbye Yeller Brick Road Final Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Lewis Black 2024 tour, titled "Goodbye Yeller Brick Road Final Tour 2024," is scheduled to be held from January 18, 2024, to May 24, 2024, in venues across North America, Europe, and the UK. The actor-comedian has announced that this will be his last and that he will retire following the tour.

Lewis Black announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Amsterdam, London, and Denver, among others, via a post on his official Instagram account on November 14, 2023, stating:

"After 35 years, I’ve decided to call it quits on touring the road. I thought the road would go on forever, well I was wrong about that. And the fact is as hard as the road maybe to be on, it’s harder to leave it."

The presale for the tour is ongoing and can be accessed by registering for the singer's official fan club. General tickets for the tour will be available on November 17, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be obtained via the singer's official website.

The tour will start in California and end in Stockholm

Lewis Black is currently on tour across the United States as part of the "Off the Rails 2023" tour. The tour will end with a show at the Florida Theater in Jacksonville, Florida, on December 3, 2023.

After the 2023 tour is wrapped up, Lewis Black will embark on the newly announced final world tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Lewis Black Goodbye Yeller Brick Road Final Tour 2024 is given below:

January 18, 2024 – Monterey, California, at Golden State Theatre

January 19, 2024 – Santa Barbara, California, at Lobero Theatre

January 20, 2024 – Anaheim, California, at City National Grove of Anaheim

January 25, 2024 – Modesto, California, at Gallo Center for the Arts

January 26, 2024 – Brooks, California, at Cache Creek Casino Resort

January 27, 2024 – Reno, Nevada, at Silver Legacy Resort Casino – Grande Exposition Hall

January 28, 2024 – Santa Rosa, California, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

February 2, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Paramount Theatre

February 3, 2024 – Boulder, Colorado, at Boulder Theater

February 4, 2024 – Fort Collins, Colorado, at The Lincoln Center

February 16, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

February 17, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at MotorCity Casino Hotel at Sound Board

February 18, 2024 – Waukegan, Illinois, at Genesee Theatre

February 23, 2024 – Chesterfield, Missouri, at The Factory

February 24, 2024 – Springfield, Missouri, at Gillioz Theatre

February 25, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at Steelhouse Omaha

March 8, 2024 – Red Bank, New Jersey, at Count Basie Center for the Arts

March 9, 2024 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

March 10, 2024 – Munhall, Pennsylvania, at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

March 21, 2024 – Providence, Rhode Island, at Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS)

March 22, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at The Wilbur

March 23, 2024 – Portland, Maine, at Merrill Auditorium

March 24, 2024 – Orono, Maine, at Collins Center for the Arts

April 19, 2024 – Chattanooga, Tennessee, at Walker Theatre

April 20, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC), at James K. Polk Theater: Nashville Comedy Festival

April 21, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Buckhead Theatre

April 25, 2024 – Iowa City, Iowa, at The Englert Theatre

April 26, 2024 – Prior Lake, Minnesota, at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel at Mystic Showroom

April 27, 2024 – La Crosse, Wisconsin, at Viterbo University Fine Arts Center at Main Theatre

May 2, 2024 – Wilmington, Delaware, at The Grand Opera House at Copeland Hall

May 3, 2024 – Washington, DC, at The John F. Kennedy Center for The Performing Arts, at Concert Hall

May 4, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia, at The National

May 14, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Meervaart Theater

May 16, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at La Madeleine

May 19, 2024 – London, UK, at Leicester Square Theatre

May 22, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Ernst-Reuter-Saal

May 24, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Södra Teatern

Lewis Black is best known for his comedy album, The Carnegie Hall Performance, which was released on April 25, 2006. The album received the Best Comedy Album award at the 2007 Grammy Awards.