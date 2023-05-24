Lewis Capaldi has announced a new warm-up show for the Reading & Leeds festival, which is scheduled to be held on June 6, 2023, at The Wardrobe, located at 6 St. Peter's Square, in Leeds, UK.

The show will be followed by the singer's headlining show at the festival on August 26, 2023 and August 27, 2023. The show, which will feature a supporting performance by James Marriott, was announced via a post on the festival's official Twitter page on May 23, 2023:

Reading & Leeds Fest @OfficialRandL SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Clear your diaries on 6th June We're hosting a super intimate show in Leeds with none other than LEWIS CAPALDI. Not only that, we also have the incredible James Marriott supporting

Interested patrons must purchase a Readings & Leeds festival ticket to gain access to the show. Registration for the show is available until May 30, 2023.

James Marriott to join Lewis Capaldi on tour

Joining Lewis Capaldi on tour will be the English YouTuber James Marriott, who is best known for his debut EP, No Left Brain, which was released on January 1, 2021. The YouTuber and singer released his second EP Bitter Tongues on June 24, 2022.The show is being jointly produced by the festival and Ticketmaster and proceeds from the show will be donated to charity.

The warm-up show will be Lewis Capaldi's first show since his album Q&A concerts in the UK, which started on May 19, 2023 with a show in Kingston, to coincide with the launch of the album, and continued till May 24, 2023, when it ended with a show at the Marble Factory in Bristol, UK.

The singer released his second and latest studio album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, on May 19, 2023. The album's chart figures have not been counted yet.

The singer embarked on a tour before the release of the album in the UK and Ireland, which was followed by a European tour, the latter being interrupted by the singer's onset of bronchitis.

The singer is scheduled to perform a number of shows following the warm-up event, including shows at the Camperdown Park in Dundee, Chepstow Racecourse, the Braham Park in Leeds, as well at Manchester and the Edinburgh Royal Highland Showground.

Tracing Lewis Capaldi and his music career

Lewis Capaldi was born on October 7, 1996, and became inspired to play on stage after a brief performance during a trip to France with his family at the age of four. The singer, in an exclusive interview with Beyond the Stage magazine, elaborates on the influence of his family on his career:

“I got into music because my older brother was always in bands when I was growing up. So I was essentially copying him. He’s six years older than me. I was nine, and he was probably 15, so he was 15, and because he started to play guitar and be in bands, I just like almost in a bratty way, ‘If he’s going to learn guitar, I want to learn guitar.'"

The singer continued:

"So I started practicing guitar, playing and then writing songs, again, because he was writing songs. They were fucking terrible. He started playing gigs, so I started playing gigs at 12. We used to go always to bars, and I’d have to have hide in the toilets at pubs and then play my set before I got kicked out. I did that for eight years until I was 20.”

Lewis Capaldi first broke into the charts with his 2017 single "Bruises." The single was a major success, peaking at number six on the UK singles chart, as well as at number 15 on the Norwegian chart.

Lewis Capaldi achieved critical acclaim with his debut studio album,Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which was released on May 17, 2019. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Scottish, Irish, Norwegian and UK album charts respectively.

