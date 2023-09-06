LHHATL season 11 episode 13: Recap and more details explored

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 released episode 13 on September 5, 2023, featuring Spice, Erica Mena, Bambi, Rasheeda, Yandy, Erica Banks, Jessica White, and Amy Luciani. It recently came out that Erica had been fired from the show, despite that she is still on the upcoming episodes.

Episode 12 of LHHATL, aired on August 29, 2023, and during a fight between Erica Mena and Spice, Erica used a racial comment against Spice. LHHATL Fans and cast members reacted strongly, and the show decided to fire Erica. Erica will appear on the upcoming episode of the show since her departure happened recently and the show was filmed a few months ago.

The episode description for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 episode 13, mentions the following:

"Spice and Erica Mena's explosive fight leaves everyone shook; Erica's memory of the events comes into question, leaving friends divided; Kirk surprises Rasheeda and the group with a Bahamian adventure; but the salty air brings on a Menacing mood."

In the latest episode of LHHATL, the cast members of the show were dining together, where Bambi explained how she hadn't been able to speak with Erica about her recent fight with Spice. In response, Spice said she does not believe Bambi's claims.

What happened during episode 13 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11

In response to Bambi's claim that she hadn't spoken to Erica about her feud with Spice, Spice said that she didn't believe her and called her a “fake.” As a result, both cast members began trash-talking each other.

In episode 12 of LHHATL, Erica and Spice got into a heated argument, and Spice mentioned that Erica's son doesn't even like her own mother. Meanwhile, Erica was seen flipping the table on Spice talking about her past health issues, and calling her a "blue m*nkey."

This is what Erica said:

“This woman was given a second chance at life by God and here she is choosing to use that second chance at life to come at me and my son which just speaks volumes about who she is. That b**ch should have died. You want to mention my kids. You m*nkey, you f***ing blue m*nkey.”

Additionally, the cast members also shared their reactions to the incident, some didn't believe Erica made the racial comment, while others expressed their disappointment with her. Bambi also discussed that when she had a conversation with Erica about the fight, Erica did not mention the racial comment, and now she doesn't know who to trust.

Meanwhile, Erica Mena had a conversation with Cadet after her fight with Spice. As she shared during this episode, she was not overly concerned with everything Spice said except for one thing that really triggered her - Spice's comment about Erica's son.

She told Cadet that while she was not surprised that Spice and Safaree were talking about her, she wasn't pleased with all the drama that was being caused as a result. She added that she had never had an issue with Spice in the past, but that it has suddenly developed after Spice spoke with Safaree.

The rest of the group, including Rasheeda, Kirk, Yandy, and Mendeecees, were seen having an in-depth discussion regarding the matter of Erica and Spice.

In addition, MTV will be airing a new episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 on September 23.