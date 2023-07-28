Li-Ning x Jimmy Butler JB1 "City Edition" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The collaboration of Li-Ning and Jimmy Butler continues to work out pretty well since the first release of JB1 in 2020. The partnership continues to thrive, as Li-Ning's use of advanced technology and infusion of the athlete's genetic elements have redefined the concept of basketball sneakers. Recently, Jimmy Butler has been showcasing a new colorway, the JB1 "City Edition," indicating that the collaboration is still ongoing and evolving.

Li-Ning's JB1 continues to depict many stages of Butler's life with numerous sneaker hues after signing with Jimmy Butler. This Chinese company is honoring Jimmy Butler's journey, especially after his departure from the Jordan brand, and it all began with the "Iron and Blood" colorways.

In 2022, the JB1 introduced a colorway called "Tough" to signify Jimmy's outstanding performance with the Miami Heat. Additionally, to pay tribute to his coffee business, the JB1 also included a colorway named "Coffee".

Li Ning's new colorway "City Edition" is live on their website since July 18, 2023. Along with it, another colorway "Miracle" is also available at Lining.com.

Li-Ning infuses funky colors in their new JB1 colorway " City Edition"

World has witnessed the dominant version of Jimmy Butler, a six-time NBA All-Star, who continues to excel on the basketball court. Li-Ning has chosen him as their brand ambassador to create a new series of their sneaker collection, inspired by his life and achievements.

Li-Ning, a Chinese company founded by a former gymnast bearing the same name, remains dedicated to providing the most advanced and comfortable shoes for Chinese athletes. Over time, the company's technology and innovation have expanded beyond China's borders. In their sneakers, they use the boom technology which implements the supercritical foaming technology to protect the sole from deformation.

In the " City Edition" colorways, the brand takes inspiration from the Miami Heat's 2022-23 jersey color painted in white and some vibrant colors. Implimenting those color schemes, the sneakers come in white upper with graphical implications in playful colors.

The sneakers from the JB1 series have a special shape similar to an arch and bow. According to the Chinese brand, this shape has special importance as it transformed into the " Unite Bow" which provides full cushioning. The "city edition" is similar to that shape with the diagonal lines through the upper and some triangle teeth-shaped patterns embedded on the sole.

Featured in a white-hued silhouette, the sneaker has weaving technology and it shows different colors while moving at different angles. Another charming feature of this sneaker is its Thermoplastic Polyurethane ( TPU) cage-locking design, which comes in white along with blue, yellow, and pink. The pink and yellow gradient Li-Ning logo is attached on the sides while the white and pink round-shaped sole completes the design.

To ensure the sneaker's optimal lightweight and strength, Li-Ning incorporates a carbon plate fused with TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) material. Additionally, the brand utilizes a lightweight rubber material that is 17% lighter than conventional rubber, further contributing to the shoe's agility and performance. With orange-hued shock lining and lace, the sneaker wraps its vibrant color palate design.

The evolved technology of Li- Ning's JB1 series and inspiration from Jimmy make the sneakers more enticing. This colorway is available in the Li- Ning store since July 18, 2023.