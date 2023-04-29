"Like Mac Miller never existed": Jack Harlow trolled for proclaiming he's the "hardest" white rapper since Eminem

In his new song, They Don't Love It, rapper Jack Harlow claimed that he is the "hardest" rapper in the music scene since Eminem. The song is a part of Harlow's new album, Jackman, which was released on Friday, April 28, 2023. However, his claims of being the "hardest" rapper have come under fire as netizens called him out for his comment.
In the newly-released song, he says:
“Ya boy’s strivin’ to be the most dominant ever. The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters. And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”
As soon as people heard the song and the lyrics, they took to Twitter to slam Harlow. One person even said that Harlow claimed to be the best white rapper since Eminem, "like Mac Miller never existed."
Jack Harlow called out for claiming to be the best white rapper since Eminem
Jack Harlow came under fire for claiming he was the greatest white rapper since Eminem. Some social media users reacted to the song with disdain while others made sarcastic comments about it.
Netizens pointed out that his claims ignore artists like Mac Miller and Yelawolf, among several others.
Tracing Jack Harlow and his career
Jackman Thomas Harlow was born on March 13, 1998, and was raised on a horse farm in his early years. The singer first began experimenting with music at the age of 12, when he moved with his parents from Shelbyville to Louisville, Kentucky. Harlow and his friend Copelan Garvey used a laptop and a Guitar Hero mic to record songs.
Speaking about his music and upbringing in an exclusive interview with Vman.com on March 17, 2020, the singer stated:
“Louisville is really where I grew up, I got to meet a lot of diverse people and kicked it with kids from all parts of town."
He said that this helped him broaden his scope and that moving to the city "really introduced" him to hip-hop.
Harlow also said that he likes his songs to be like short films and that his writing is "intentionally" cinematic. He added that he wanted to paint a picture and give people a chance to say, "I see what he’s dealing with."
Harlow and Copelan Garvey recorded the CD Rippin' and Rappin', which they sold at Highland Middle School, which they were attending. When they acquired a professional mic, Jack Harlow recorded his first mixtape, Extra Credit. It was followed by the formation of the collective, Moose Gang, which disbanded after Harlow left to attend high school.
After high school, Jack Harlow made his commercial debut with the EP, The Handsome Harlow. The EP was released on November 13, 2015, but failed to chart.
Jack Harlow made his chart breakthrough with his second Ep, Sweet Action, which was released on March 13, 2020. The EP, released under Generation Now and Atlantic Records label, peaked at numbers 15 and 20 on the Canadian and Billboard 200 album charts, respectively.
The singer followed up on his chart breakthrough just a few months later with the release of his debut studio album, Thats What They All Say, on December 11, 2020. The album was a major success, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It also peaked at numbers 7 and 19 on the Canadian and Kiwi album charts, respectively.
Jack Harlow released his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, on May 6, 2022. The album was the singer's first chart-topper, topping the Canadian and Kiwi album charts. The album also peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.