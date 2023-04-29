"Like Mac Miller never existed": Jack Harlow trolled for proclaiming he's the "hardest" white rapper since Eminem

In his new song, They Don't Love It, rapper Jack Harlow claimed that he is the "hardest" rapper in the music scene since Eminem. The song is a part of Harlow's new album, Jackman, which was released on Friday, April 28, 2023. However, his claims of being the "hardest" rapper have come under fire as netizens called him out for his comment.

In the newly-released song, he says:

“Ya boy’s strivin’ to be the most dominant ever. The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters. And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”

As soon as people heard the song and the lyrics, they took to Twitter to slam Harlow. One person even said that Harlow claimed to be the best white rapper since Eminem, "like Mac Miller never existed."

Trizz @Tr1zz like Mac Miller never existed , god lee. Lol Jack Harlow said he’s the best white rapper since Eminemlike Mac Miller never existed , god lee. Lol Jack Harlow said he’s the best white rapper since Eminem 💀like Mac Miller never existed , god lee.

Jack Harlow called out for claiming to be the best white rapper since Eminem

Jack Harlow came under fire for claiming he was the greatest white rapper since Eminem. Some social media users reacted to the song with disdain while others made sarcastic comments about it.

Netizens pointed out that his claims ignore artists like Mac Miller and Yelawolf, among several others.

DFRNT. :) @ItsDFRNT @Tr1zz Unfortunately, Em will always be the comparison. With that being said, the only similarity these other white rappers have with Em is their skin color. He’s head and shoulders above almost everyone white OR black. Also... Yelawolf can RAP RAP. Underrated white rapper. @Tr1zz Unfortunately, Em will always be the comparison. With that being said, the only similarity these other white rappers have with Em is their skin color. He’s head and shoulders above almost everyone white OR black. Also... Yelawolf can RAP RAP. Underrated white rapper.

louveau riche @talismanriche @jackharlow i love you bro but what’s this about most definitively bein the hardest white rapper since em? we got options but young veteran @MacMiller the first contradiction to that statement rwg. Don’t go claimin no thrones jus yet @jackharlow i love you bro but what’s this about most definitively bein the hardest white rapper since em? we got options but young veteran @MacMiller the first contradiction to that statement rwg. Don’t go claimin no thrones jus yet

Sky Fall @SkyFall699169 Jack Harlow thinks he is the hardest white rapper lmao Jack Harlow thinks he is the hardest white rapper lmao

penis enjoyer @cummiesluver heard a lot about jack harlow’s new album so i thought i would give it a listen couldn’t even make it through 2 songs cuz he started claiming he’s the hardest white rapper since eminem that is such a crazy claim i had to stop listening heard a lot about jack harlow’s new album so i thought i would give it a listen couldn’t even make it through 2 songs cuz he started claiming he’s the hardest white rapper since eminem that is such a crazy claim i had to stop listening

maXXXine @prettynatii They talking ab jack Harlow is the hardest white male rapper SO WE JUST GONNA ACT LIKE MAC MILLER NEVER EXISTED? They talking ab jack Harlow is the hardest white male rapper SO WE JUST GONNA ACT LIKE MAC MILLER NEVER EXISTED?

grabba suplex @uptownreaper @Tr1zz Lil Ugly Mane & Mac Miller have entered the chat @Tr1zz Lil Ugly Mane & Mac Miller have entered the chat

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Mac Miller seeing Jack Harlow claim to be the best white rapper since Eminem Mac Miller seeing Jack Harlow claim to be the best white rapper since Eminem https://t.co/TRMQ6QXsb3

Tracing Jack Harlow and his career

Jackman Thomas Harlow was born on March 13, 1998, and was raised on a horse farm in his early years. The singer first began experimenting with music at the age of 12, when he moved with his parents from Shelbyville to Louisville, Kentucky. Harlow and his friend Copelan Garvey used a laptop and a Guitar Hero mic to record songs.

Speaking about his music and upbringing in an exclusive interview with Vman.com on March 17, 2020, the singer stated:

“Louisville is really where I grew up, I got to meet a lot of diverse people and kicked it with kids from all parts of town."

He said that this helped him broaden his scope and that moving to the city "really introduced" him to hip-hop.

Harlow also said that he likes his songs to be like short films and that his writing is "intentionally" cinematic. He added that he wanted to paint a picture and give people a chance to say, "I see what he’s dealing with."

Harlow and Copelan Garvey recorded the CD Rippin' and Rappin', which they sold at Highland Middle School, which they were attending. When they acquired a professional mic, Jack Harlow recorded his first mixtape, Extra Credit. It was followed by the formation of the collective, Moose Gang, which disbanded after Harlow left to attend high school.

After high school, Jack Harlow made his commercial debut with the EP, The Handsome Harlow. The EP was released on November 13, 2015, but failed to chart.

Jack Harlow made his chart breakthrough with his second Ep, Sweet Action, which was released on March 13, 2020. The EP, released under Generation Now and Atlantic Records label, peaked at numbers 15 and 20 on the Canadian and Billboard 200 album charts, respectively.

The singer followed up on his chart breakthrough just a few months later with the release of his debut studio album, Thats What They All Say, on December 11, 2020. The album was a major success, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It also peaked at numbers 7 and 19 on the Canadian and Kiwi album charts, respectively.

Jack Harlow released his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, on May 6, 2022. The album was the singer's first chart-topper, topping the Canadian and Kiwi album charts. The album also peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Poll : 0 votes