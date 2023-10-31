"Like Mickey Mouse was on some rocks": Viral video of Enrique Iglesias' bad singing goes viral, sparks online trolling

Enrique Iglesias, the Spanish singer and songwriter, has become the subject of trolling by netizens on the internet because of recent videos showing his alleged 'bad singing', as per Complex.

The clips that went viral are from the Trilogy Tour, which includes global sensations Pitbull, Ricky Martin, and Enrique. The trio performed in both Toronto and Montreal last week and many fans were not thrilled with the Somebody's Me singer's performance.

Fans quipped how the Could I Have This Kiss Forever singer sounded like the Disney cartoon Mickey Mouse or the muppet character Elmo.

Netizens troll Enrique Iglesias's singing over viral TikTok video

Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler, known professionally as Enrique Iglesias, is one of the best-selling Latin music artists with estimated sales of over 70 million records worldwide. He has had five Billboard Hot 100 top-five singles, including two number-ones, as per Billboard.

He started his recording career in the mid-1990s on the Mexican indie label Fonovisa. He soon became a worldwide sensation with songs like Rhythm Divine, I'm a Freak (Feat. Pitbull), I Like How It Feels (featuring Pitbull And The WAV.s), Addicted, and Dirty Dancer (with Usher, feat. Lil Wayne).

However, most recently, his singing abilities have been put into question over clips that emerged from the Trilogy Tour. Last week, in late October, a video with the on-screen caption:

“POV: waited a lifetime to see Enrique Iglesias sing just to find out he sounds like Elmo and can’t sing” went viral.

In the snippet, Enrique Iglesias appeared to be singing in an off-pitch tone, which shocked fans including the one who posted it online, user @Life_Gave_Me_Lemons.

Many netizens decided to post their own thoughts about Enrique's singing, some likening him to Elmo, a beloved Sesame Street character with a unique voice.

Others pointed out that he sounded more like the gingerbread man from the Shrek film franchise, seemingly mocking the artist's singing skills. Some of the reactions are given below.

According to Forbes, the 19-city Trilogy Tour kicked off on October 14, 2023, at Washington, DC's Capital One Arena with Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, and Ricky Martin. The tour will make stops in cities across the US, before concluding at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on December 10.

Enrique has not responded to the criticism about his singing skills yet.

Enrique speaks about his relationship with Anna Kournikova

In a recent interview with People, Enrique Iglesias recalled meeting Kournikova on the sets of the music video Escape.

"(The video changed my life) in ways that I didn’t even think about. When we met — although she came from the sports world — in a way, we kind of got each other. She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot."

The Grammy winner and the retired tennis star have welcomed three children together - twins Lucy and Nicholas, 5, and daughter Mary, 3 - since the start of their relationship in 2001. Enrique continued to talk about their relationship, saying:

"We just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger. You learn as you go. You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you'll get to the really good times."

The pair have no plans to get married, as per People. Anna Kournikova retired from professional tennis in 2003.