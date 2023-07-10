Lil Jon Wants To Do What? Release date, air time and plot

Fans, get ready for an exciting and unconventional home-renovation journey as Lil Jon, the Grammy Award-winning producer, rapper, and DJ, returns with a brand-new season of Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. Season 2 is all set to bring many out-of-the-box transformations that even the homeowners did not expect.

The highly-anticipated series is all set to premiere on HGTV, Monday, July 10, at 9 pm ET. It promises to push the boundaries of design and creativity while captivating fans with its mind-blowing transformations.

This season, renowned interior designer Anitra Mecadon joins Lil Jon. The duo collaborates to push homeowners outside of their comfort zones with amazing room transformations that are beyond their wildest dreams.

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? season 2 promises to make some mind-blowing transformations

Lil Jon is not only an exceptional rapper but also the one behind coming up with some of the most unconventional home transformation ideas. To reign in the budget of the said ideas is his co-host Anitra Mecadon.

The official synopsis of Lil Jon Wants To Do What? reads,

"Homeowners are looking for a white and gray, modern farmhouse look for their outdated 1970s home; Lil Jon and Anitra have other ideas and want to bring a bold design to the space; they aim to convince the couple to go creatively colorful."

In the debut episode, Lil Jon and Anitra embark on an ambitious basement renovation for clients Chris and Dana. The couple is seeking to create an epic entertainment area that caters to the entire family. Believing in Lil Jon and Anitra's expertise, Chris and Dana grant them full creative control to dream up a renovation and design that will surpass their wildest expectations.

Together, Lil Jon and Anitra will bring the entertainer's unprecedented renovation ideas to life, transforming the space into an awe-inspiring masterpiece. Imagine a sitting area that emulates the sleekness of a hotel lobby, an upscale sports bar that exudes sophistication, a captivating kids' game room, and a home theater boasting a massive 100-inch screen. The duo's ingenuity knows no bounds, and they are determined to deliver an unforgettable experience to their clients.

Throughout the course of the eight-episode season, Lil Jon and Anitra will surprise viewers with their bold and innovative designs. The upcoming projects promise to be equally breathtaking. For instance, they will tackle the challenge of converting a dated colonial-style home into a futuristic dance club, complete with an enormous 40-inch disco ball.

Additionally, they will undertake the transformation of an unused space into a movie room that mimics the lavish interior of a private jet fuselage, complete with elegantly curved walls, luxurious seating, and a stylish copper-topped bar.

In the official press release. Lil Jon expressed his excitement about Lil Jon Wants To Do What? season 2 premiere,

"I can't wait for viewers to see what we've created in this season of Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. We went bigger, bolder, and way outside of the box for these families. It's been an incredible experience and I'm excited that soon we get to share it with everyone. Get ready for a wild ride!"

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? season 1 garnered 12.7 million total viewers setting the bar high for the upcoming season premiere on July 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

