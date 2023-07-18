Lil Tjay Beat the Odds tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Lil Tjay has announced a new tour, titled Beat The Odds Tour, which is scheduled to be held from September 21 to December 15, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Canada, as well as Oceania. The tour is in support of the rapper's new album, 222, and named after his song Beat the Odds.

The rapper announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Auckland, London, and Halifax, via a post on the Twitter page of the official tour partner Live Nation:

Live Nation @LiveNation General onsale begins this Friday at 12pm local time here @liltjay is back in action for his Beat the Odds TourGeneral onsale begins this Friday at 12pm local time here livemu.sc/3PVk33s

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 21, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation ( https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ9179_Vf/lil-tjay-events)

Lil Tjay is building momentum for his new album with a tour

Lil Tjay released his new album, 222, on July 14, 2023. The album is his first major studio work since being shot seven times by Mohamed Konate on June 23, 2022. The rapper is embarking on a world tour later this year in support of the album.

The full list of dates and venues for the Lil Tjay album world tour is given below:

September 21, 2023 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at UPMC Event Center

September 23, 2023 — Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena

September 30, 2023 — Halifax, Nova Scotia at— Scotiabank Centre

October 2, 2023 — Ottawa, Ontario at The Arena @ TD Place

October 3, 2023 — London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

October 5, 2023 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at Sasktel Centre

October 7, 2023 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 13, 2023 — Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

October 17, 2023 — Sydney, Australia at Hordern Pavillion

October 20, 2023 — Melbourne, Australia at Festival Hall

October 21, 2023 — Brisbane, Australia at The Fortitude Music Hall

November 22, 2023 — New York City, New York at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

November 24, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum

November 25, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 30, 2023 — Washington, DC at Echostage

December 1, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

December 2, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

December 3, 2023 — Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee

December 7, 2023 — Portland, Oregon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

December 9, 2023 — Seattle, Washington State at WAMU Theater

December 14, 2023 — Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

December 15, 2023 — San Francisco, California at The Midway

Tracing Lil Tjay and his music career

Tione Jayden Merritt, better known by his stage name Lil Tjay, was born on April 30, 2001, and released his first music on SoundCloud, where he quickly began gaining a following.

The rapper had his first chart breakthrough with his second EP, F.N, which was released on August 9, 2019. The EP peaked at number 35 on the Canadian album chart as well as at number 38 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of his EP, Lil Tjay released his debut studio album, True 2 Myself, on October 11, 2019. The album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart, as well as at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Subsequently, the rapper's second studio album, Destined 2 Win, was released on April 2, 2021. The album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart, as well as at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.