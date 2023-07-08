Lil Uzi Pink Tape Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

Lil Uzi has announced a new tour, titled Pink Tape Tour 2023, which is scheduled to take place from October 21, 2023, to November 22, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. The tour is in support of the singer's latest album, Pink Tape, which was released on June 30, 2023.

The singer announced the tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia, via a post on the tour's official producer, Live Nation's Twitter page:

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase and are priced between $89 and $149 plus processing fees, depending on the venue and seating choice. Interested fans can purchase the tickets via Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/lil-uzi-vert-tickets/artist/2119391).

Lil Uzi celebrates their album with the Pink Tape tour

Lil Uzi released their third and latest studio album, Pink Tape, on June 30, 2023. The album has so far been moderately successful, peaking as a chart-topper on the Kiwi album chart. Additionally, the album also peaked at number 3 on the Norwegian and Dutch album charts and at number 7 on the Australian and UK album charts, respectively.

To support their album, the singer will be playing a couple of festival shows, starting with a performance at the Broccoli City Festival being held at the RFK Stadium in Washington on July 16, 2023, followed by a performance at the Rolling Loud Miami festival on July 21, 2023, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Following the festival performances, the singer will embark on their recently announced US Tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Lil Uzi tour is given below:

October 21, 20232 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

October 23, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 24, 2023 — Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 25, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan at Fox Theatre

October 31, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 2, 2023 — Hampton, Virginia at Hampton Coliseum

November 3, 2023 — Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

November 5, 2023 — Birmingham, Alabama at Avondale Brewing Company

November 6, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia at Coca Cola Roxy

November 8, 2023 — Dallas, Texas at South Side Ballroom

November 9, 2023 — Austin, TX at Moody Center

November 10, 2023 — Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

November 13, 2023 — Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

November 16, 2023 — Los Angeles, California at The Kia Forum

November 18, 2023 — San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

November 20, 2023 — Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

November 22, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

Tracing Lil Uzi and their music career

Lil Uzi had their first chart breakthrough with their second mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World, which was released on April 15, 2016. The mixtape peaked at number 37 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer released their third mixtape, The Perfect LUV Tape, just a little more than three months later, on July 31, 2016. It peaked at number 55 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of their mixtapes, Lil Uzi released their debut studio album, Luv Is Rage 2, on August 25, 2017. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as at number 3 on the Canadian album chart.

On March 6, 2020, the singer released their second studio album, Eternal Atake. It peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on the Canadian and Australian album charts.

