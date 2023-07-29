Lil Yachty The Field Trip Tour 2023: New dates, presale, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Hip-hop sensation Lil Yachty sent waves of excitement through the music world as he revealed the new dates for his highly awaited The Field Trip Tour, presented by Live Nation and Bose. The tour will serve as a support for his latest album, Let’s Start Here, which has gained widespread acclaim since its release in January 2023.

Lil Yachty's highly-anticipated tour will feature several destinations in North America and Europe, including Las Vegas, Chicago, Oslo, and Vienna.

Artist presale for the tour took place on July 27, while general sales will begin from July 28, via the artist's official website, fieldtriptour.com.

Fans can also follow Lil Yachty's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news of the tour.

Lil Yachty's The Field Trip tour will begin in Washington and end in Vienna

Lil Yachty will kick off the scheduled tour with his Washington concert, scheduled to take place on September 21, 2023. After performing in a few cities across America, the rapper will finally wrap up his tour in Europe with a concert in Vienna on December 17, 2023.

Here is the full list of venues, including newly added dates, for Lil Yachty's tour:

September 21, 2023 — Washington, DC — Echostage

September 22, 2023 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

September 24, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 25, 2023 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

September 27, 2023 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

September 29, 2023 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale

September 30, 2023 — Boston, MA — House of Blues – NEW SHOW

October 1, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

October 2, 2023 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

October 4, 2023 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

October 8, 2023 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

October 9, 2023 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

October 11, 2023 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore New Orleans

October 15, 2023 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

October 17, 2023 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

October 21, 2023 — Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 22, 2023 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

October 26, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

October 27, 2023 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

October 29, 2023 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

October 31, 2023 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

November 2, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

November 3, 2023 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – NEW SHOW

November 4, 2023 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

November 5, 2023 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

November 8, 2023 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

November 22, 2023 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

November 24, 2023 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset

November 25, 2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen

November 27, 2023 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle

November 28, 2023 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium

November 30, 2023 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

December 1, 2023 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena

December 3, 2023 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

December 4, 2023 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

December 6, 2023 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel

December 8, 2023 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013

December 10, 2023 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique

December 12, 2023 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz

December 14, 2023 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

December 16, 2023 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457

December 17, 2023 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer

Lil Yachty is an American rapper known for "bubblegum trap"

Lil Yachty, also known as Miles Parks McCollum, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to fame in the mid-2010s within the hip-hop industry, due to his style and vibrant personality.

His journey to prominence began in 2015 with the release of his debut mixtape, titled Lil Boat. One Night, one of the tracks from that mixtape was an instant hit. Lil Yachty's music is often described as "bubblegum trap" or "mumble rap" due to its melodies and lighthearted lyrics.

He has also received accolades and nominations for his contributions to the music scene. Notable award ceremonies that recognized his talent include the Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards Billboard Music Awards, and BET Hip Hop Awards. In 2017, he earned a Grammy nomination for his collaborative track Broccoli.

Lil Yachty has also achieved success with albums like Teenage Emotions Lil Boat 2 and Nuthin' 2 Prove.