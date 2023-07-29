Lil Yachty The Field Trip Tour 2023: New dates, presale, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Hip-hop sensation Lil Yachty sent waves of excitement through the music world as he revealed the new dates for his highly awaited The Field Trip Tour, presented by Live Nation and Bose. The tour will serve as a support for his latest album, Let’s Start Here, which has gained widespread acclaim since its release in January 2023.
Lil Yachty's highly-anticipated tour will feature several destinations in North America and Europe, including Las Vegas, Chicago, Oslo, and Vienna.
Artist presale for the tour took place on July 27, while general sales will begin from July 28, via the artist's official website, fieldtriptour.com.
Fans can also follow Lil Yachty's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news of the tour.
Lil Yachty's The Field Trip tour will begin in Washington and end in Vienna
Lil Yachty will kick off the scheduled tour with his Washington concert, scheduled to take place on September 21, 2023. After performing in a few cities across America, the rapper will finally wrap up his tour in Europe with a concert in Vienna on December 17, 2023.
Here is the full list of venues, including newly added dates, for Lil Yachty's tour:
- September 21, 2023 — Washington, DC — Echostage
- September 22, 2023 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park
- September 24, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
- September 25, 2023 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
- September 27, 2023 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS
- September 29, 2023 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale
- September 30, 2023 — Boston, MA — House of Blues – NEW SHOW
- October 1, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
- October 2, 2023 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
- October 4, 2023 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
- October 8, 2023 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- October 9, 2023 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
- October 11, 2023 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore New Orleans
- October 15, 2023 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
- October 17, 2023 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
- October 21, 2023 — Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- October 22, 2023 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
- October 26, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
- October 27, 2023 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
- October 29, 2023 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
- October 31, 2023 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
- November 2, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
- November 3, 2023 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – NEW SHOW
- November 4, 2023 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
- November 5, 2023 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
- November 8, 2023 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy
- November 22, 2023 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene
- November 24, 2023 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset
- November 25, 2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen
- November 27, 2023 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle
- November 28, 2023 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium
- November 30, 2023 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
- December 1, 2023 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena
- December 3, 2023 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
- December 4, 2023 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
- December 6, 2023 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel
- December 8, 2023 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013
- December 10, 2023 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique
- December 12, 2023 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz
- December 14, 2023 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique
- December 16, 2023 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457
- December 17, 2023 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer
Lil Yachty is an American rapper known for "bubblegum trap"
Lil Yachty, also known as Miles Parks McCollum, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to fame in the mid-2010s within the hip-hop industry, due to his style and vibrant personality.
His journey to prominence began in 2015 with the release of his debut mixtape, titled Lil Boat. One Night, one of the tracks from that mixtape was an instant hit. Lil Yachty's music is often described as "bubblegum trap" or "mumble rap" due to its melodies and lighthearted lyrics.
He has also received accolades and nominations for his contributions to the music scene. Notable award ceremonies that recognized his talent include the Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards Billboard Music Awards, and BET Hip Hop Awards. In 2017, he earned a Grammy nomination for his collaborative track Broccoli.
Lil Yachty has also achieved success with albums like Teenage Emotions Lil Boat 2 and Nuthin' 2 Prove.