Lionel Richie extended 2024 U.S. Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Legendary singer Lionel Richie has declared the extension of his highly acclaimed "Sing A Song All Night Long" tour into 2024.

The singer-songwriter has teamed up with the award-winning jazz group Earth, Wind & Fire for the extended tour. The tour, produced by Live Nation Entertainment, will kick off on May 23 (Thursday) in Knoxville at Thompson Boling Arena before wrapping up in November later this year.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Ticket Master's official website, with the presale currently live. Interested concertgoers can pick between general and VIP tickets for the upcoming event.

The tour's 20-date journey across North America last year sold out and included stops in significant cities including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and many more.

Everything you need to know about Lionel Richie's Extended Tour

This Tuesday, Lionel Richie announced he'd be pre-extending his "Sing A Song All Night Long" tour for 13 days collaborating with Earth, Wind & Fire, an American Jazz music group that has sold over 100 million albums worldwide with 27 Grammy nominations and nine wins.

The tour was initially slated to begin later this year from July 24 onwards, hosting the first venue at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, New York. But with Lionel Richie pre-extending his tour dates, fans will get a chance to witness the iconic star performing with Earth, Wind & Fire, a few weeks earlier.

The tour's 13-day extension will take place in the following cities:

May 23 – Knoxville, TN (Held at the Thompson-Boling Arena)

May 25 – Jacksonville, FL (Held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena)

May 28 – Birmingham, AL (Held at the Legacy Arena)

May 29 – Memphis, TN (Held at the FedEx Forum)

May 31 – Orlando, FL (Held at the Kia Center)

Jun 04 – San Antonio, TX (Held at the Frost Bank Center)

Jun 06 – Kansas City, MO (Held at the T-Mobile Center)

Jun 07 – Tulsa, OK (Held at the BOK Center)

Jun 09 – Omaha, NE (Held at the CHI Health Center)

Jun 12 – Louisville, KY (Held at the KFC Yum! Center)

Jun 13 – Columbus, OH (Held at the Schottenstein Center)

Jun 15 – Buffalo, NY (Held at the KeyBank Center)

Jun 16 – Pittsburgh, PA (Held at the PPG Paints Arena)

Post the conclusion of the "Earth, Wind & Fire extended leg" on July 16, the remaining legs of this tour are scheduled to play out as previously announced. The last show for "Sing A Song All Night Long" will be held on November 16 at the Encore Theater at Wynn, in Las Vegas, NV.

Lionel Richie's Extended Tour Pre-sale live on Ticketmaster's official Website (Image via Ticketmaster Official Website)

Presale tickets for the extended tour are currently live and up for grabs, with general admission prices starting from $52. The general public sale will follow on Friday, January 19, at 10 AM EST. Fans can purchase tickets for this event from Ticket Master's official website.

For those seeking a true VIP experience the tour also offers a range of exclusive packages for interested concert attendees, with ticket prices ranging from $382 to $1280. Some of the perks available to VIP ticket holders include separate entrances, pre-show VIP lounge access, limited edition signed tour posters, an exclusive assortment of appetizers and drinks, and more.

Bursting with excitement, fans are gearing up to snag their tickets and witness Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire in action echoing the success of the 2023 sold-out 20-date run that left audiences across North America captivated.

More about Lionel Richie and his accomplishments

Lionel Richie was born in 1949 in Tuskegee, Alabama. He started making music in the early 1970s and had his first chart-topping Billboard Hot 100 hit in 1978 for his song Three Times a Lady.

Lionel Richie performs at the Coronation Of Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla (Image Via Getty / Yui Mok)

Over the years, he amassed a very successful discography selling over 125 million albums worldwide. Some of Lionel's major hits include the songs Endless Love, All Night Long, and Dancing on the Ceiling.

Last year, Lionel Richie experienced a pivotal year in his career with an induction into "The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame" and also being presented with a Gershwin award.

With Richie serving as the current judge on ABC's American Idol adding to his ongoing historic residence at the Wynn Encore Theater in Las Vegas, the legendary singer-songwriter is still making significant impacts on the music industry.