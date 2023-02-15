"Literally said copy and paste" - Paul Rudd's son steals the show during viral Super Bowl interview

American actor Paul Rudd and his son were among several celebrities present at the Super Bowl game on February 12. The actor's son stole the show during the game for his uncanny resemblance to his famous dad.

Last Sunday, the father-son duo celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Philadelphia Eagles and spoke to Fox Sports expressing their enthusiasm about the win.

Speaking about the team's win, Rudd's son Jack expressed his admiration for the quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and said:

“I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work so we can just all enjoy his greatness every week. I’m so lucky that I am alive to watch this. And I just cannot believe he’s a real person. I don’t know how to explain it — I just can’t believe he’s a real person.”

"A copy of him" - Twitter reacts to similarities between Paul Rudd and his son

After Jack and Paul Rudd's interview with Fox went viral, Twitterati was amused by the similarities between the two. Several users pointed out that Jack not only looks but also sounds like Paul, with one of them calling the duo "twins."

Jack is one of the two kids Paul Rudd shares with his wife Julie Yaeger. As per Huffpost, Jack was born in April 2006. The duo, who will celebrate their 20th anniversary later in February, also share a 13-year-old daughter named Darby.

In an interview with NBC published earlier this month, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star revealed that when his son was younger, he thought he worked at a movie theater when he saw him on a film poster.

He said:

“My son, when he was about 4 or 5, went to a movie theater to see a movie with his friends. ... And there was a movie poster that I was on. It was in the lobby. So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute.”

He added that he never corrected him about the same and Jack learned the truth on his own.

Rudd began his acting career in 1993 when he appeared in an episode of The Fire Next Time as David. He then got his big break in the 1995 film Clueless as Josh.

The actor is known for his roles in Ant-Man, Mute, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and more. As per his IMDb profile, Paul Rudd will next star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Untitled Ghostbusters Afterlife Sequel.

