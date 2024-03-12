Little Caesars drama explored as TikToker unexpectedly gets slammed online for trying to blast a manager after he demanded a refund

A TikToker is facing backlash after he attempted to blast a Little Caesars manager for refusing his demand for a refund. The viral video was shared on the TikTok account @dawid.outdoor and took place at the franchise's drive-thru. The unimpressed manager questioned the Tiktoker's claim for the refund, stating:

"Staphylococcus meningitis. He got Staphylococcus from all of this garlic butter... I’ll give you your money back, you don’t have to record me. I know what I said — I didn’t call you and say I got food poisoning."

Expand Tweet

All the while the manager shows the pizza box lapped in garlic butter with most of the pizza eaten. The customer attempted to respond but was quickly shut down by the manager who promptly dubbed him, "Mr. I got food poisoning 2 seconds after I ate." As things escalated the manager remarked:

"You put garlic butter all over it, no wonder you got sick."

The TikToker then commented that the manager needed to "work on (her) customer service," to which she immediately remarked she doesn't let liars come to her store. At one point the Little Caesars manager stated:

"Am I supposed to *sskiss just because you brought a 7.99 pizza? OK I'm refunding you. Drop it. Thank You."

And she quickly closed the drive-thru window.

"These tiktokers need to be held accountable": Internet users slam TikToker for demanding refund at Little Caesars

The viral clip received over 3.6 million views and was shared across various social media platforms. The TikToker perhaps planned to gain sympathy and views but was criticized harshly.

Many expressed exasperation at TikToker for randomly filming employees mid-work without permission and disrupting their service. Others expressed support for the Little Caesars manager.

Here are some comments seen under @Dexetro's post on X:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Karmatic762)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @savagewrld4real)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Samura1_JD)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @H720Gaing)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @)Kaelath_The_Red

A comment reacting to the news (image via X/@Across3Horizons)

A comment reacting to the news (image via X/ @Ron_YNWA)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @FamouzTweets)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @GJX__)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @lexii_june)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @savagewrld4real)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Fermitthakrog8)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @lobst3rr)

Little Caesars has not released any official statement about the development.