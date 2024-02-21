Little People, Big World: Where to stream season 25? Details explored 

Little People, Big World is a TLC reality TV series that has achieved recognition and success since its first season premiered on March 4, 2006. The TV show revolves around the Roloff family, which includes Amy and Matt Roloff, who were previously married during the first few seasons.

Even though Amy and Matt parted ways and are now in new relationships, the Little People, Big World co-stars have been co-parenting their children, Zach Roloff, Jeremy Roloff, Jacob Roloff, and Molly Roloff.

Alongside multiple appearances by the four kids, the upcoming season will be more focused on Zach, his wife, Tori Roloff, and their three children. Viewers have seen the family struggle and face hardships, especially after the difficult decision to get a divorce was made by Amy and Zack.

Little People, Big World season 25 episode 1 premiered on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, on TLC and is available to watch on Max. Titled Back to the Farm: Sitting on Knife's Edge, episode 1 synopsis reads as follows:

"Dealing with the fallout of the farm sale going south, Matt surprises everyone when he proposes to Caryn; Amy looks to bring everyone together by throwing a fundraiser on the farm; Zach and Tori's lives are turned upside-down by an emergency surgery."

Fans can watch Little People, Big World season 25 on Max and other streaming platforms

To watch the Little People, Big World season 25 premiere, fans can make a membership account on Max and access affordable monthly and yearly packages. Apart from that, platforms such as Apple TV and Amazon provide their customers with the option to purchase their favorite TV shows.

The ad-free plan subscription for Max is available for $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Viewers can download 30 TV shows in HD 1080p quality and stream them on two devices. On the other hand, the ultimate ad-free package includes 100 downloads for on-the-go viewing and 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos on select titles.

However, with ads, on the other hand, it will cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Viewers living in the US can stream the Little People, Big World season 25 premiere on YouTube TV, Philo, and Fubo TV.

The two live-streaming platforms, Philo and Fubo TV, provide their customers with free monthly and weekly trials for a monthly subscription fee of $25 per month and $74.99, respectively. Meanwhile, Sling provides its users with 50% off for the first month, Sling Blue and Sling Orange cost $40 per month, while Sling Orange and Blue cost $55.

Furthermore, Philo offers 60+ channels, and Fubo offers over 100 sports, entertainment, and news channels at an affordable price.

Fans can also watch Little People, Big World season 25 episode 1 on the DirecTV stream, which offers its subscribers 75 live TV channels. Their most affordable package is $74.99 with a free trial.

The upcoming episode will focus on the relationship between Matt and Caryn as they plan on moving into a new home. Chris and Matt hang out after a long time, and Matt attends a kid's bowling competition with his wife Tori.

Little People, Big World season 25 episode 2 titled Get Your Girlfriends Straight will air on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE