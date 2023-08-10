"LOONEY TUNE": RHOC fans slam Shannon for confronting the cast in season 17 episode 10

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired a brand new episode this week on August 9. While the segment started out with lighthearted banter and fun, things took a turn at Jennifer and Tamra's party when Tamra asked Heather DuBrow if she spoke to other cast members about Shannon's relationship with John Jannsen.

Shannon Beader overheard the conversation and pulled Heather away for a private conversation. Heather denied telling other cast members but soon after, the entire cast was talking about her relationship out of concern.

However, Shannon did not take all of it in a positive way and stated that she's never been happier and more in love than she was with John. She further blamed the housewives for her relationship potentially ending since John is a very private person and does not like to be discussed on camera.

Fans took to social media to slam Shannon for her behavior and called out how toxic her relationship is. They called her a Looney Tune and a mess.

RHOC fans react to Shannon Beader's reaction to the cast talking about her relationship

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, the main event was Jenn and Tamra's pool party where they all dressed up as one another. However, the events leading up to the party consisted of the cast having individual conversations with each other about being concerned with Shannon and John's relationship.

Shannon previously expressed her wish to not discuss her relationship in front of the cameras and got really upset when Tamra told her in the previous episode that Heather had been talking negatively about the same.

At the party, upon discovering that the cast was whispering about her relationship, Shannon pulled Heather DuBrow aside to talk to her as she seemed to be the person who told everyone about the RHOC season 17 cast member's private business. Heather insisted that she never spoke about her relationship with any of the cast members, but Shannon told her that she felt betrayed. However, Shannon further noted the entire cast had been talking about her relationship with John.

Heather noticed that Tamra was whispering something back at the table and asked what they were talking about, and the RHOC troublemaker noted that she was just asking the rest of the cast whether Heather ever told them about Shannon and John.

This escalated the fight as Shannon tried putting a stop to this discussion about her relationship and told the cast members how in love she was. Gina pointed out that they were all just concerned about her but Shannon was adamant about not wanting her relationship discussed and tried to leave. She yelled at the RHOC cast before storming out as Tamra and Emily followed her.

Emily and Shannon further got into a fight as Emily tried explaining to her that she was hurt that Shannon doesn't open up about her issues because they just want to "rally" around her. After having an intense argument, the cast member walked away after blaming the RHOC cast for the potential end to her relationship.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and noted that "normal arguments" don't make anyone feel like they're paralyzed, which was a statement Shannon made while trying to defend her relationship.

Check out some of the fans' reactions below:

Steph’s body hurts @StephRaePowers I’m going to throw a “MY OPINION” in front of this #RHOC take: the way Shannon is acting, that’s someone who is being emotionally abused and is so frightened about a confrontation with John that she actively avoids it and gets anxiety at the thought of one. Been there!

Cheryl Bray @cherylb24348278 I love my girl Shannon but her having to keep trying to explain her relationship like that means there is trouble #rhoc

Alara Fair @Just_Alara @TheBravoLife_ Some women have low self esteem & lousy taste in men and settle for one that isn’t worthy of them rather than being alone. They are more than enough all on their own! Shannon and Tinsley are like that. Their self worth is dependent on having a guy at their side. SAD. #RHOC

tory marie @torymarie6 Shannon saying “I didn’t sign up for this, this is my life” is wild to me. That’s literally what you signed up to show on television. #RHOC

KikiSteelersgrl🖤💛 @kikinben

#RHOC Must be something really serious for Shannon to be so upset about her relationship. Very worrisome.

RHOC season 17 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.