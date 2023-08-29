Los Temerarios Final Tour 2023- 24: How to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

In a heartfelt announcement that has resonated with fans around the world, the iconic Mexican Grupera band Los Temerarios has revealed their decision to part ways musically after decades of live performances and chart-topping hits. Brothers Adolfo Angel and Gustavo Angel, the driving forces behind the band, disclosed that their upcoming tour will mark their final outing together.

The news comes as a shock to the music community and their devoted fan base, as Los Temerarios has been a prominent presence in the music industry for generations. With a career spanning over four decades, they are adored in the Latin music scene.

They shared a statement regarding the tour via a press release:

“The touring schedule from September 2023 to November 2024 will be the last one we offer together, and we will do it with the same love and respect that we’ve always done tours with."

Tickets to Los Temerarios’ newly announced 2024 tour dates will go on sale August 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Los Temerarios’ other American tour dates are also available via StubHub, which is a secondary ticketing platform.

Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with all the latest news about the tour.

Los Temerarios' tour will begin in San Diego and end in Anaheim

Los Temerario will kick off the tour with their San Diego concert, scheduled for September 15, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the band will wrap up their brief tour with a show in Anaheim on November 23, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

September 15, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Pachanga Arena

September 16, 2023 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

September 22, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Rio Rancho Grande Arena

September 23, 2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

September 29, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

September 30, 2023 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

October 7, 2023 - Fort Myers, FL - Hertz Arena

October 8, 2023 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena

October 12 & 13, 2023 - New York, NY - UBS Arena

October 14, 2023 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena

November 3, 2023 - Fresno, CA - Selland Arena

November 4, 2023 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

November 11, 2023 - McAllen, TX - Payne Arena

2024 Shows:

June 15, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

July 26, 2024 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

August 3, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena

August 8, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

August 9, 2024 - Coachella, CA - Acrisure Arena

August 24, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

September 7, 2024 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

October 4, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 12, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

November 2, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

November 3, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

November 8 & 9, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

November 23, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Los Temerarios is a Grammy-nominated band from Mexico that started in 1977

During the 1990s, Los Temerarios' bubblegum ranchera music became a cherished soundtrack for countless Mexican and Mexican-American youths. With a blend of traditional rock percussion and contemporary flair, their songs consistently dominated the Latin and Mexican Regional Music charts, yielding an impressive 17 titles within the Top 200.

Brothers and singer/songwriters Adolfo and Gustavo Angel, alongside their cousin Fernando Angel, established the band. Their debut album Los 14 Grandes Hits de Los Temerarios was released in 1983. Evolving their sound in the '90s by infusing ranchera with electric instrumentation, their popularity surged. They won hearts through singles and captivating live performances long before their albums soared to best-selling status.

In 1993, Los Temerarios began their two-decade streak of chart-topping albums with Mi Vida Eres Tú, followed by 1995's Camino del Amor. Their 2000 release En la Madrugada Se Fue earned a platinum certification from RIAA, with over a million copies sold. Si Tú Te Vas, released in 2008, won Billboard's A La Música Latina award for Best Regional Mexican Album.

The Ángel brothers, Adolfo and Gustavo, began their musical journey in the late '70s, inspired by their father's hosting of local groups in their home. Forming Conjunto La Brisa in 1977, they performed at events and weddings.

Their transition to Los Temerarios came in 1983 with a record contract from CBS Mexico. Their early repertoire consisted of organ-driven ballads, rancheras, lively cumbias, and even corridors sound made them one of the most iconic bands in the world.