"Louis bags in exchange for body bags": Internet erupts as Drake receives deposition court order over XXXTentacion's death

Popular Canadian rapper Drake has received a court order in connection with XXXTentacion's murder trial, to either sit for a deposition or appear in court.

As per the documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Mauricio Padilla, one of the defense attorneys for the three suspects in the murder trial - Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayvon Newsome - has suggested a theory that Drake could be connected to the late rapper's death because of their beef.

Padilla stated that he tried to subpoena Drake (whose real name is Aubrey Graham) for a deposition at the end of January before the trial began, but the One Dance rapper failed to show up for the deposition. Due to this, Padilla petitioned the court for an "order to show cause," which is now being granted by the judge.

The news of Drake being ordered to appear at XXXXXXTentacion's murder trial made netizens react to the situation, who have been skeptical of the Nice for What rapper's involvement in the latter's death.

Screenshot of an internet user reacting to Drake being court-ordered to appear for XXXTentacion's murder trial.

XXXTentacion was killed on June 18, 2018, by two masked men after he left the RIVA Motorsports dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, with a bag containing $50,000 in cash.

"If he guilty I hope he don't beat the case": Twitter reactions on Drake's future court appearance

After news of Graham being summoned to court in relation to XXXTentacion's murder went viral, Twitterati was left divided. Several users sided with the Fair Trade rapper, writing that he had no involvement in the Changes rapper's death.

Others claimed that Graham himself confessed to XXXTentacion's murder in one of his songs titled I'm Upset, whose lyrics read as:

"SMS, triple X/ That's the only time I ever shoot below the neck (Skrr)/ Why you keep on shootin' if you know that n***a dead? (Skrr)/ That's the only kind of s***t that gets you some respect."

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting on Aubrey Graham being summoned to the court.

Cam @CamHaller Drake did NOT hire 4 random bums from Florida to murder xxxtentacion.



If he did, why haven’t they snitched on Drake? The snitch says they were looking for anyone to rob.



This is a tactic by Dedricks lawyer to take the attention off his client.



Media is brainwashing kids. Drake did NOT hire 4 random bums from Florida to murder xxxtentacion. If he did, why haven’t they snitched on Drake? The snitch says they were looking for anyone to rob.This is a tactic by Dedricks lawyer to take the attention off his client. Media is brainwashing kids.

Drake is scheduled to make a court appearance on February 24

As per the documents obtained by Rolling Stone, the Rich Flex singer "shall appear for a deposition" on February 24. The doc further read:

“If deponent Aubrey Drake Graham does not appear to deposition he must appear before this court on Monday Feb. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. EST at so [sic] the court can determine why he should not be held in contempt.”

On February 7, Padilla referenced the One Dance rapper and XXXTentacion's alleged beef which began after the latter believed that his breakout song Look at Me was being ripped off by the Toronto native in his song KMT. A year after their drama, the then-20-year-old rapper posted an Instagram story reading:

"If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi [Drake’s Instagram handle]. I’m snitching right now.”

However, he soon deleted the post and wrote that his account was hacked at the time. He was shot to death four months later in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

