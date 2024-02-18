Louis Vuitton SS24 collection second drop: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The brand new creative director of Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams, showcased his debut collection at Paris Fashion Week last year, highlighting its roots. The first drop of the collection was launched in January and was displayed on last year's runways.

The second drop, focusing on menswear, was recently added to the store. The Speedy bag and messenger bag are notable pieces from Louis Vuitton while the knitwear and trainers in the collection concurrently catch one's eye.

All of the collection is available at the LV store and the price range varies on different items and elements, but begins from around $830.

More details on Louis Vuitton SS24 second drop

The second drop from the Louis Vuitton SS24 is live in the store, showcasing an assortment of fashion elements. This collection includes several clothing pieces along with bags, sneakers, and other accessories. The debut collection of Pharrell Wiliams has been touted by basketball player LeBron James, showcasing the speedy bag with an LV monogram.

In the second drop as well, the Louis Vuitton SS24 collection includes the Speedy bag, one of the notable pieces in the collection. The bag is introduced by the website which reads,

Creative Director Pharrell Williams revisits the iconic Speedy P9 Bandoulière 50 Monogram Leather bag in luxuriously soft and supple calfskin with a bold primary colorway. The Monogram is printed on the Speedy using a sophisticated silk-screen technique that reproduces the twill aspect of the Monogram on canvas, a blurry, almost hand-painted effect

The Speedy P9 bags boast calfskin, offering several colorways like red, brown, etc. The bags are 19.7 cm long, which includes lambskin lining. With adjustable straps and handles, the bag features LV monograms all over the upper, boasting a zippered and flat pocket. The price of the bag is $12,400.

Another notable fashion element from the Louis Vuitton SS24 collection is the Damier Denim jacket, bringing forth two iterations. The brand introduces the jacket,

This tailored denim jacket features the emblematic new silhouette introduced by Pharrell Williams at the SS24 Show. Inspired by the collection’s dandy universe, it has a round collarless neckline and buttoned cuffs recalling traditional tailoring. This piece is crafted from a 3D Damier jacquard and can be worn as a set with matching pants.

This washed denim ensemble is designed in regular fit while the 3D Damier jacquard jacket with integrated ‘Marque L. Vuitton déposée’ signature incessantly underscores the LV roots. Both collarless and collared versions are available. The price of the denim chic jacket is $3150 and can be paired with matching pants.

Louis Vuitton SS24 collection includes knitwear as well. The cotton sweatshirt offers soft and delicate aesthetics, with a blend of jolly green and white colors. It is priced at $1510.

The Chess messenger bag, the minuscule accessory in the LV SS24 collection, comes in five different colorways including green, orange, red, jaune mat, and blue. This square-shaped bag boasts golden hardware and calf leather and is priced at $2850.

LV Trainer Maxi sneakers feature calf leather which has a rubber outsole. Taking inspiration from basketball sneakers, this trainer incorporates practical footwear, having a round toe cap. The puffed-up silhouette underscores the bulky aesthetics while its pastel shade implies poise. One can obtain these sneakers for $1600.

Apart from this, the Louis Vuitton SS24 collection has cotton overshirts, parkas, nylon pants, and so on. The Damier quilted gilet incorporates a tone on tone quilted design, featuring a single zip at the front.

Technical Satin Souvenir Jacket, one of the iconic pieces of the collection boasts thread work. The appliques are spread out on the back while the dolphin motif is etched on the front and is priced at $3650.

The entire collection is available at the LV store.